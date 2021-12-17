Top 5 Pokemon YouTubers to watch for competitive battles

The Pokemon YouTube community is quite large, and a good chunk of its content is focused around competitive battles.

While it may not be as popular as Call of Duty: Warzone or League of Legends, Pokemon does have a competitive battling scene. Trainers in the community build intricate teams with wide coverage and in-depth strategies to battle against each other. Although these battles can get quite intense, it can be a headache to follow.

Thankfully, fans can head to these YouTube channels to gain a better understanding of competitive Pokemon.

Which YouTuber channels should competitive Pokemon fans visit?

5) BKC

Although most Pokemon content nowadays is for Generation VIII, there are many competitive battlers who prefer the older gens. BKC primarily focuses on ADV (or Generation III) competitive, but he has an encyclopedia-like knowledge of just about any meta. His videos are incredibly in-depth and are great for fans who like long videos that are jampacked with information.

4) WolfeyVGC

VGC is the official competitive format for Pokemon. It’s played in doubles, and the list of available Pokemon changes from series to series. WolfeyVGC is one of the best channels to visit for VGC content. He has a 2016 Championship to his name, and he can showcase team building and battle strategies in a casual, friendly manner.

3) CybertronVGC

If any Pokemon fans watch streams of competitive tournaments, they will likely hear Cybertron’s voice. He is commonly a commentator at Pokemon National and World tournaments. His YouTube channel also focuses on VGC battles with really in-depth team reports and guides for beginners.

2) PokeaimMD

While VGC may be the official tournament, many fans end up playing singles on the Pokemon Showdown ladder instead. Fans who like this content more will definitely want to check out Pokeaim’s channel. He has a vast knowledge of the game as well as a tendency to use wild sets (Choice Band Frosslass, for instance) and still end up beating his opponents.

1) Jamvad

There is no better place for a beginner to learn competitive Pokemon than Jamvad’s Academy. Not only does he help trainers through his channel, but Jamvad quite literally wrote a book on how to improve playing competitive Pokemon. He has given coaching sessions to new players that any viewer can watch and improve from.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi