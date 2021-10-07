Pokemon GO Championship Series will arrive in 2022

On October 5, 2021, Niantic revealed a new dimension to the player-vs-player battle in Pokemon GO, announcing the game's World Championship Series slated to occur next year.

Top trainers participating in PvP in Pokemon GO will now be eligible for an invitation to the 2022 World Championships, according to Niantic. Upping the ante for PvP battles well past the in-game rewards, they have previously offered. Divided into Senior and Master age divisions.

Pokemon GO players will be able to attend regional PvP tournaments for an international invite while also being able to register for the events early if they have attained Legend rank in the current season.

Pokemon GO: Additional info on the World Championship circuit

Pokemon battles will ratchet up in stakes with players' standing in the championships on the line (Image via Niantic)

According to Niantic, Pokemon GO trainers can register for upcoming qualifier events in a two-tiered fashion:

"You’ll be able to register for these Play! Pokémon events during a two-phase window. Trainers who achieve Legend rank in the current Pokémon GO Battle League season will be able to register during a short early-registration window, which will take place during the first few months of 2022. Once this window closes, Trainers of any rank can then register for any remaining spots. Trainers will have until Monday, November 29, 2021 to compete in the current GO Battle League season. The next GO Battle League season will grant entry to a second batch of live events."

"To register for these events, competitors will need to link their Pokémon GO account to their Pokémon Trainer Club account, have a Play! Pokémon Player ID, and opt in to the Play! Terms of Use."

Thankfully, Pokemon GO trainers that find all of this new information a bit overwhelming, Niantic has opened its own site committed to providing information on the upcoming Play! Pokemon events as well as the World Championship at Pokemon.com.

Pokemon GO PvP has evolved well beyond the 2019 international exhibition matches of yesteryear. Players now have the opportunity to show off their battle prowess through the Battle League's seasonal format worldwide and via regional and international events.

Also Read

The global stage is opening in earnest for Pokemon GO with this announcement, allowing the esports scene for the game to begin to develop at an even more rapid rate than previously. With international attention and (likely) large prizes on the line, trainers driven to be the best battlers of them all will have even more incentive to beat their opponents.

Best to start formulating teams and strategies now, trainers. 2022 is right around the corner and you'll want to be in the best possible position to get your invite to the big show.

Edited by R. Elahi