How to Compete in Pokemon GO's Master League

The Master League in Pokemon GO is a tier in Pokemon GO's Battle League where players can go all out with their most powerful Pokemon. For newer players who want to run with the best trainers, knowing how to even access the tier is the first step to greatness.

How to Challenge Pokemon GO's Master League

Very few Pokemon are good enough to be considered viable in Pokemon GO's Master League (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Master League is only reserved for the most powerful Pokemon in the game. Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are the most commonly seen fighters in this tier. Other powerful Pokemon such as ones that have fully evolved also make up this tier.

Only Pokemon with a combat power of 2,500 and above can compete in Master League. This means that this League is completely blocked off to players who do not have any Pokemon that meet this requirement.

Obtaining Pokemon that meet this criterion is a task that's easier said than done. Pokemon with combat powers that can even reach 2,500 are typically very rare. Most Pokemon trainers end up using Legendary Pokemon caught in Raid Battles.

Pokemon that require upwards of 100 candy to evolve also have high combat power caps. Gyarados is a great example of a Pokemon with a late evolution and a high combat power max. Gyarados requires 400 Magikarp candy in Pokemon GO but has a maximum combat power of 3,391 which means it can compete in Master League.

Other Pokemon like Metagross and Togekiss are also common sights in Master League due to their relatively easier evolutions of 125 total candy from their stage one form to their final evolutions compared to Magikarp's 400 candy requirement. Dragon types like Garchomp and Dragonite also fall into this category.

In terms of the easiest way to acquire Pokemon that fit this guideline currently, 5-Star Raid Battles are the easiest way to get strong Pokemon quickly. Players looking to challenge Pokemon GO's Master League should be on the lookout for 5-Star Raid Battles to challenge alongside their friends to quickly acquire some of the strongest Pokemon in the game currently.

As of writing, the next scheduled 5-Star Raid is Douse Drive Genesect. Genesect is a Bug and Steel type Pokemon so players looking to challenge this Pokemon should prepare by bringing their most powerful Fire type Pokemon and attacks.

Only when players have trained and powered up their Pokemon to a combat power of 2,500 and above can they challenge Pokemon GO's Master League. With this in mind, players are encouraged to catch all the Pokemon they can find for the candy and stardust to power up their favorites and conquer the leaderboards.

