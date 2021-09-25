What are Pokemon GO's level requirements for battling?

Pokemon GO is a game enjoyed by a wide variety of different audiences. From casual players who like to collect Pokemon to hardcore trainers who hunt down Pokemon with the best stats to conquer Legendary Pokemon in Raid Battles.

Some players may want to take their gameplay to the next level; for these players, Pokemon GO's Battle League is the next step to being the best, but when can they start?

When can Trainers Challenge Pokemon GO's Battle League?

Pokemon GO's battle system varies heavily from standard Pokemon gameplay (Image via Niantic)

When new players start their Pokemon GO journey, they will not be able to challenge the Battle League right away. This also gives the player time to collect items like TMs and Rare Candies to allow the player to customize the moveset of their Pokemon as well as giving them the resources to power up their team.

Players can start challenging the Battle League as well as partake in Gym Battles at Level 10. This is also the same level where players are given a choice between one of the three teams: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Upon choosing a team, players will be given access to Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Many players play Pokemon GO just for the Battle League (Image via Niantic)

Battles in Pokemon GO function much differently than battles in the main series of Pokemon games. Rather than battles being strategic and turn-based, Pokemon GO's battle system is more action-based and revolves around inputs generated by both players.

Battles in Pokemon GO are comprised of 2 inputs: taps on the player's screen, and pressing a button on the screen. Both actions are linked to fast and charged attacks. The moves in these slots that a given Pokemon can have depend on a couple of different factors: what moves the Pokemon can learn, and whether or not the trainer chooses to use a TM for a given moveslot.

A Pokemon's combat power is also a large factor that goes into whether or not a Pokemon is fit for battle or not. The higher the combat power of a Pokemon, the higher the stats. Players should keep in mind that each Pokemon has their own maximum combat power. This means that there are Pokemon that are simply better than others.

A Pokemon's combat power also dictates which League Tier it can enter. There are three leagues to choose from: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Each of these leagues has certain combat power requirements, Great League has no minimum requirements but has a limit at 1,500 combat power. Ultra League has a combat power limit between 1,500 and 2,500. Master League has a limit of 2,500 and above.

Pokemon GO's Battle League may sound enticing to some players. While they may be excited to get right into the action, players have to wait until they are at the very least Level 10. Levels can quickly be gained by simply playing the game. Catching Pokemon and spinning Pokestops are great ways to quickly gain XP to reach Level 10.

