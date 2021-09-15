Pokemon GO: Ultra League tier list (September 2021)

Ultra League might have the toughest competition in Pokemon GO for viability.

Since the op legendaries from Master League are excluded and most of the weaker Pokemon from Great League, a small niche has been carved out for Ultra League threats that are very close to each other performance-wise. Most of the high-tier attackers have similar strengths, whether it be bulk or offensive power.

Which Pokemon should trainers be putting on their Ultra League teams?

It’s important to note that the usage stats on PvPoke were used as the basis for this tier list. This is an excellent resource for trainers to see what other battlers are using.

S tier

Registeel XL

Cresselia

Galarian Stunfisk XL

Giratina Altered

Swampert

These Pokemon can form the basis of any high-ranking team. Most have typings that make it easy to build around.

Swampert can easily be paired with a safe swap that covers Grass, Galarian Stunfisk can complement a Flying-type that covers its Ground weakness, etc.

A tier

Talonflame XL

Shadow Abomansnow

Steelix XL

Abomasnow XL

Regirock

Mandibuzz XL

Cofagrigus XL

Shadow Swampert

Pokemon in the A tier can dominate all other opponents except for the five in the S tier. Clearly, bulk is highly valuable in this meta.

Tanks like Steelix, Mandibus, and Cofagrigus (all XL, by the way) prove very difficult to take out. Offense still has a place here, though, with picks like Talonflame XL and Shadow Swampert.

B tier

Ferrothorn XL

Perrserker XL

Shadow Nidoqueen XL

Articuno

Meganium XL

Shadow Articuno

Greedent XL

Regice

Umbreon XL

Lapras

This is arguably the bulkiest tier so far. B tier Pokemon are solid picks on any team but don’t see the high usage that the Pokemon on top of the meta see. Shadow Nidoqueen was an odd Pokemon to see a rise in popularity, but it joins other well-known threats like Ferrothorn and Umbreon.

C tier

Alolan Ninetails XL

Lugia

Sylveon

Deoxys Defense-Forme XL

Armored Mewtwo

Clefable XL

Politoed XL

Scrafter XL

Lickilicky XL

Giratina Origin

Shadow Venusaur

Magnezoe

Zapdos

C tier is filled with Pokemon that may not have the excellent typings that the higher Pokemon have but can still play a significant role on any team. This is where more offensive threats are seen, like Magnezone and Zapdos.

Several legendaries appear here as well, including Lugia, Giratina Origin, and Armored Mewtwo.

Most of the other Pokemon are usable but not recommended for the best results. There is, of course, a point where Pokemon are so rarely used that they are better off in Great League.

