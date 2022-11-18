Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone

Among the various Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pocket monsters revealed before launch, Greavard was an adorable Ghost-type dog Pokemon revealed back in October. Fitting perfectly with the Halloween theme when it was showcased, the playful critter posed a menacing threat in the accompanying video and can further evolve into Houndstone.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet begin Generation 9 in the iconic franchise's long-running mainline video game series. Barring technical issues and other open-world shortcomings, the titles have been appreciated by both critics and fans alike for their innovations and improvements. As of the time of writing, the games hold a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic.

This article points out where players can find the playful ghostly pup and how they can evolve the pocket monster.

How can players evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The adorable-looking Pokemon covered in shaggy gray hair seems playful and friendly. It has a lit candle with a purplish yellow flame atop its head which juts out of the ground while Greavard rests underneath. Although it is really affectionate, spending too much time with Greavard will drain the person's life force and leave them unconscious.

The Pokedex entries for the pocket monster are as follows:

Scarlet: It is said that a dog Pokémon that died in the wild without ever interacting with a human was reborn as this Pokémon.

Violet: This friendly Pokémon doesn't like being alone. Pay it even the slightest bit of attention, and it will follow you forever.

Although Greavard can be found in various places on the north side of the Paldea map, it can be easily found around Ryme's ghost-type gym. As stated above, players will find the Pokemon hiding underground with the lit candle sticking out. Evolving Greavard to Houndstone can be done by simply leveling it up, with one caveat.

Greavard evolves to Houndstone at level 30 but only at night. If for any reason, you have a level 30+ Greavard, you need to wait till night and level up the Ghost-type dog Pokemon to get yourself the evolved form. While your surroundings will be expectedly dark at night, you can make sure it is night by opening the Paldea map and checking the sun/moon icon in the top right corner.

Pokedex entries for Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Scarlet: Houndstone spends most of its time sleeping in graveyards. Among all the dog Pokémon, this one is most loyal to its master.

Violet: A lovingly mourned Pokémon was reborn as Houndstone. It doesn't like anyone touching the protuberance atop its head.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring three storylines for players to follow, along with a bunch of new mechanics and features to unpack. Trainers can now team up with up to three other players to explore the world. The two RPG games also feature a unique Terastal phenomenon that has interesting effects on a Pokemon battle.

Currently, there are 400 entries in the games' Pokedex, with more likely to be added later on. Players can check out the whole list of old and new faces here.

