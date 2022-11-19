Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Listing all version exclusives for latest titles

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the newest games in this popular franchise, and they have plenty of version exclusives to note. Some players will only want to purchase one of these two titles. If you're one of them, then you may wish to learn all of the version exclusives that have been confirmed for both games.
There were some initial leaks on the matter before, but those leaks did miss a few Pokémon. Hence, this article should clarify everything regarding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s version exclusives.
This list will start with Pokémon Scarlet and then move on to Pokémon Violet.
List of version exclusives in Pokémon Scarlet
The following Pokémon have been confirmed to be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet:
- Tauros (Fighting/Fire variant)
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Stunky
- Stunktank
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Oranguru
- Stonjourner
- Great Tusk
- Brute Bonnet
- Sandy Shocks
- Scream Tail
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Roaring Moon
- Armarouge
- Koraidon
It is worth noting that Armarouge's pre-evolution, Charcadet, is available in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, the item (Auspicious Armor) required to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge is only present in the game.
Some of these names might seem a little unfamiliar to new players, so here is a description of them:
- Great Tusk = Paradox form of Donphan
- Brute Bonnet = Paradox form of Amoonguss
- Sandy Shocks = Paradox form of Magenton
- Scream Tail = Paradox form of Jigglypuff
- Flutter Mane = Paradox form of Misdreavus
- Slither Wing = Paradox form of Volcarona
- Roaring Moon = Paradox form of Salamence
It is vital to mention that the Paradox Pokémon don't evolve or evolve from the mons they're obviously based on. For example, Donphan will never evolve into or from Great Tusk.
List of version exclusives in Pokémon Violet
The following Pokémon have been confirmed to be exclusive to Pokémon Violet:
- Tauros (Fighting/Water variant)
- Misdreavus
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Mismagius
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Passimian
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Eiscue
- Iron Treads
- Iron Moth
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Valiant
- Ceruledge
- Miradion
Charcadet evolves into Ceruledge if it's exposed to Malicious Armor. The item is only available in Pokémon Violet, but it can be traded to another game like Auspicious Armor.
Besides that, there are some future forms that some players might recognize:
- Iron Treads = Future form of Donphan
- Iron Moth = Future form of Volcarona
- Iron Hands = Future form of Hariyama
- Iron Jugulis = Future form of Hydreigon
- Iron Thorns = Future form of Tyranitar
- Iron Bundle = Future form of Delibird
- Iron Valiant = Future form Gardevoir and Gallade
Like with Paradox Pokémon, these future forms don't evolve into or from the mons they're based on.
Other version exclusive notes
There are some differences between these two games outside of the Pokémon you can get in them. One such example is the professor you will see in the game you get. For instance, Professor Sada is in Scarlet, whereas Professor Turo is in Violet.
On a related note, some NPCs have different appearances depending on the game you pick.
