How to easily obtain Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Most Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can be evolved in the traditional way of fighting with them and then increasing their level with XP till they level up. However, certain Pocket Monsters require a specific condition or a catalyst to level up in the game. Two such Pokemon are the Armarouge (exclusive to Scarlet) and Ceruledge (exclusive to Violet).

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Both these Pokemon evolve from Charcadet. However, for the evolution to happen, players must have Auspicious Armor for the Armarouge evolution and Malicious Armor for the Ceruledge evolution.

Both these items are locked behind a side quest, and the game does not exactly tell you how to complete them. The following guide will cover how you can easily acquire the Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned, you will need to finish a particular side quest in the respective games to get your hands on the Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

1) Obtaining Auspicious Armor in Pokemon Scarlet

In Pokemon Scarlet, you can obtain the Auspicious Armor by trading it with one of the NPCs in Zapapico. However, you will be required to get your hands on 10 Bonzor Fragments.

To obtain these resources, you must defeat wild Bonzor. It is a Steel/Psychic type Pokemon that players can find in the Ruins region of Scarlet and Violet. You will just be required to make your way to the West Province (Area One) or South Province (Area Three), from where the Ruins are very close.

After getting your hands on 10 of these fragments, you must go to Zapapico and find an NPC with the yellow text bubble looking for a trade.

After interacting with her, you can trade 10 Bonzor Fragments for an Auspicious Armor. You can then use this as a catalyst to evolve your Charcadet into an Armorouge.

2) Obtaining Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet

Similarly, you will need to trade the Malicious Armor in Violet to the NPC in Zapapico. However, instead of Bonzor Fragments, you will require 10 Sinistea Chips instead.

Sinistea Chips can be obtained by defeating the wild Sinistea in Paldea. You will be able to find these Pokemon quite close to Zapapico. However, the spawn there is a bit rare. A better spot will be outside Alfornada in South Province (area six). But they are at a much higher level here, and depending on your party's overall strength, and you might struggle quite a bit.

After you have obtained 10 Sinistea Chips, you will need to make your way to Zapapico and search for an NPC looking to trade with a yellow text box. Interacting with her will allow you to obtain the Malicious Armor and evolve your Charcadet to Ceruledge.

Obtaining both the materials is quite complicated in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but being able to do it will allow you to get your hands on one of the most powerful pocket monsters.

Poll : 0 votes