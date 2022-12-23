Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Presents from Delibird event: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

With the Christmas weekend almost here, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are preparing for a new Tera Raid Battle event that is set to feature Delibird in the limelight. A number of Pocket Monsters have appeared in the spotlight during Tera Raid Battle events, including Eevee, Tyranitar, and Salamence.
Tera Raid Battle events serve as the perfect opportunity for trainers worldwide to take on significantly stronger Pokemon with certain Tera Types in battle. If players can defeat the Tera Raid Boss, they will be rewarded with a plethora of item drops. This includes Tera Shards of the same typing as the Raid Boss.
Players can trigger these events by interacting with crystals enshrouded in a mysterious aura. These crystals can be found scattered around Paldea.
So, what item drops are in store for trainers in the Presents from Delibird event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet begins on Friday, December 23, 2022
The Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event begins on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST / 00:00 UTC. It will continue until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3:59 pm PST / 23:59 UTC. During this time, the featured Pocket Monster will appear more frequently for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event, players will be able to encounter Delibirds in One-Star to Five-Star Tera Raids featuring various Tera Types.
The item drops from the event are as follows:
One-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy XS
- EXP. Candy S
- Delibird Parcel
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy XS
- EXP. Candy S
- Leppa Berry
- Oran Berry
- Aspear Berry
- Stardust
- Delibird Parcel
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Two-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- ESP. Candy S
- Delibird Parcel
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy S
- EXP. Candy M
- Leppa Berry
- Oran Berry
- Aspear Berry
- Stardust
- Delibird Parcel
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Three-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy S
- EXP. Candy M
- Delibird Parcel
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy S
- EXP. Candy M
- Mago Berry
- Lum Berry
- Nugget
- Star Piece
- Delibird Parcel
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Basic item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Delibird Parcel
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Mago Berry
- Lum Berry
- Hondew Berry
- Star Piece
- Nugget
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Delibird Parcel
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Basic item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Delibird parcel
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Fire Tera Shard
- Grass Tera Shard
- Water Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Hondew Berry
- Star Piece
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Adamant Mint
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Delibird Parcel
- Ability Capsule
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices. While the process should be automated, the same can be done by manually going to the in-game menu. Players can then go to Mystery Gift and click on the 'Check Poke Portal News' option.
To band with other trainers online in such Tera Raid Battle events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Trainers interested to learn about where to get Delibird in the overworld of Paldea can check out this article.