Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Presents from Delibird event: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

With the Christmas weekend almost here, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are preparing for a new Tera Raid Battle event that is set to feature Delibird in the limelight. A number of Pocket Monsters have appeared in the spotlight during Tera Raid Battle events, including Eevee, Tyranitar, and Salamence.

Tera Raid Battle events serve as the perfect opportunity for trainers worldwide to take on significantly stronger Pokemon with certain Tera Types in battle. If players can defeat the Tera Raid Boss, they will be rewarded with a plethora of item drops. This includes Tera Shards of the same typing as the Raid Boss.

Players can trigger these events by interacting with crystals enshrouded in a mysterious aura. These crystals can be found scattered around Paldea.

So, what item drops are in store for trainers in the Presents from Delibird event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet begins on Friday, December 23, 2022

The Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event begins on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST / 00:00 UTC. It will continue until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3:59 pm PST / 23:59 UTC. During this time, the featured Pocket Monster will appear more frequently for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event, players will be able to encounter Delibirds in One-Star to Five-Star Tera Raids featuring various Tera Types.

The item drops from the event are as follows:

One-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy XS

EXP. Candy S

Delibird Parcel

Random item drops

EXP. Candy XS

EXP. Candy S

Leppa Berry

Oran Berry

Aspear Berry

Stardust

Delibird Parcel

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Two-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

ESP. Candy S

Delibird Parcel

Random item drops

EXP. Candy S

EXP. Candy M

Leppa Berry

Oran Berry

Aspear Berry

Stardust

Delibird Parcel

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Three-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy S

EXP. Candy M

Delibird Parcel

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy S

EXP. Candy M

Mago Berry

Lum Berry

Nugget

Star Piece

Delibird Parcel

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Basic item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Delibird Parcel

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Mago Berry

Lum Berry

Hondew Berry

Star Piece

Nugget

Current Type Tera Shard

Delibird Parcel

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Basic item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Delibird parcel

Current Type Tera Shard

Fire Tera Shard

Grass Tera Shard

Water Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Hondew Berry

Star Piece

Pearl String

Nugget

Adamant Mint

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Type Tera Shard

Delibird Parcel

Ability Capsule

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices. While the process should be automated, the same can be done by manually going to the in-game menu. Players can then go to Mystery Gift and click on the 'Check Poke Portal News' option.

To band with other trainers online in such Tera Raid Battle events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Trainers interested to learn about where to get Delibird in the overworld of Paldea can check out this article.

