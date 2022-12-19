Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Tera Raid battle event features Delibird

Tera Raid battle events are unique opportunities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for fans to come across formidable foes with certain Tera Types. Apart from the special Seven-Star Tera Raid battles, the normal events have featured Eevee, Tyranitar, and Salamence. The next Tera Raid boss after them has finally been revealed, and it is Delibird.

Players will be able to engage with the event by interacting with colorful crystals covered by a mysterious aura that can be found in various locations in the new region of Paldea. Trainers should remember that they require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to engage in Tera Raid battles with other trainers online.

So when is the next Tera Raid battle event featuring Delibird?

Delibird comes in the next Tera Raid battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The next Tera Raid battle event featuring Delibird will commence on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 4 pm PST / 00.00 UTC and will stay until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST / 23.59 UTC, with the Pokemon featuring more frequently. Unlike the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid bosses of the Black Crystal Tera Raid events, Delibird can feature various Tera Types and will appear in One-Star to Five-Star Tera Raid battles.

Trainers should prepare accordingly for their fight, as a win will reward them with many in-game item drops along with the pocket monster in question. The Delibirds that appear in Five-Star Tera Raids also have the chance of dropping Tera Shards when defeated. The type of the Tera Shards depends on the Tera Type of the defeated Tera Raid boss.

Based on the Rockhopper penguin, Delibird was introduced back in Generation 2. It is a dual-type Ice and Flying Pocket Monster, also known as Delivery Pokemon. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can encounter Delibird in regions with deep snow, like the Glaseado Mountain.

Although there is no evolution for Delibird, the Pokemon has a Paradox form, which is a Future variant of the Pocket Monster exclusive to Pokemon Violet. They can be found in Area Zero or the Great Crater of Paldea. Players can get their hands on the same through trading.

As always, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded to participate in the event. While this is likely to happen automatically, they can do the same by going into their in-game menu, going further to Mystery Gifts, and then clicking on the 'Check Poke Portal News' option.

Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15th



Besides the Delibird Tera Raid battle event, The Pokemon Company has also announced the next Black Crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid battle event. It will feature Cinderace with a Fighting Tera Type. Interested readers can learn more about it by checking out this article.

