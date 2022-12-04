Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Delibird and Iron Bundle

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have delighted and infuriated fans and critics alike since they were released late last month. Irrespective of the controversies surrounding the titles, Game Freak has filled Paldea with a large number of pocket monsters while bringing some new forms to Pokemon from previous generations, like Delibrid and Iron Bundle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex boasts 400 Pokedex entries and is more likely to be added through events such as the live Charizard Tera Raid Battle event. One of the unique charms of the pocket monsters in the new region is the Paradox form, which is based on well-known pocket monsters but with a clever twist.

Where can players find Delibird and Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Introduced back in Generation 2, Delibird is a dual-type Ice and Flying pocket monster. The Delivery Pokemon sports a combination of red and white hues, with their physical characteristics, likely derived from rockhopper penguins. The pocket monster also carries its food bundled up in its tail.

Bulbapedia explains that its signature move, Present, lets it carry unique items in its tail that may damage or heal its foe. Given its Ice-type, Delibird will be found in the snowy regions of Paldea, like the Glaseado Mountains. Its Pokedex entry informs trainers that it lives in areas with deep snow.

Delibird is the only member of its family and does not evolve into another pocket monster. With Generation 9, Game Freak introduced a distant descendant of the Delivery Pokemon. Scarlet and Violet brought in the category of Paradox Forms.

They are unique variants of contemporary pocket monsters, but their Ancient (if players are playing Pokemon Scarlet) or Future (if players are playing Pokemon Violet) versions that Professor Sada/Professor Turo has brought with the help of a time machine.

Delibird's Paradox Form is known as Iron Bundle and is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Scarlet players can get their hands on the unique beast through trading. Iron Bundle can be found in Area Zero or the Great Crate of Paldea, but players must complete the title and see the credits.

Trainers can quickly encounter the beast around the various Research Stations in Area Zero, although some have noted that they spawn more around trees with ice-like structures wrapped around their base. Their Quark Drive ability makes them a powerful catch on your team. According to Serebii, the description of the ability is as follows:

"Boosts the Pokemon's most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy."

Iron Bundle has pretty high Speed and Sp. Attack stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will likely want to have the Paradox form of Delibird in their battle party once they have thoroughly unlocked the area. To learn more about Paradox pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check this article.

