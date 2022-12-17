Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes: All available freebies in December 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have several Mystery Gift codes featuring various free rewards for you to claim in December 2022. None of them are version exclusive, either. While it is worth mentioning that these freebies are primarily related to sandwich ingredients, there are a few free things to claim outside of that.

To use Mystery Gift codes, do the following:

Boot up the game. Pause the game by pressing 'X' on your controller. Go to 'Poké Portal.' Select 'Mystery Gift.' Select Get 'With Code/Password.'

You will have to enter everything one-by-one, meaning it may take you a few minutes to claim everything.

Note: Nintendo Switch Online is not required to get these free rewards.

List of all Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (December 2022)

This is the option you pick to claim these freebies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of all Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as when they will expire:

HAMCHEESE: Expires on December 18, 2022

Expires on December 18, 2022 LETTUCEBAC0N: Expires on December 18, 2022

Expires on December 18, 2022 PEANUTBUTTER: Expires on December 18, 2022

Expires on December 18, 2022 SALTV1NEGAR: Expires on December 18, 2022

Expires on December 18, 2022 T0MAT0SL1CE: Expires on December 18, 2022

Expires on December 18, 2022 HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL: Expires on January 31, 2023

Expires on January 31, 2023 READY4RA1D: Expires on January 31, 2023

All of these codes have been confirmed to work before their expiry date. READY4RA1D gives you 20,000 League Points, while everything else merely gives you various sandwich ingredients.

Note: There is no 'O' in any of these codes. They're all zeroes, so double-check if you made a mistake. Likewise, there is no 'I,' as there are instead ones in their place.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet purchase bonus

You will get the rewards shortly after seeing this screen (Image via Game Freak)

All gamers who purchased either game will receive an email that thanks you for buying the game, along with the message:

"Please read the instructions below before you redeem it. (This code will not be replaced if lost or stolen.)."

That email will contain a unique code only you can access. The rewards are for the Adventure Set, which contains:

Potion ×10

Full Heal ×5

Revive ×3

Ether ×3

Rare Candy ×1

Nugget ×1

You use it the same way as you did in the previous section. Trainers have until February 28, 2023, to claim this prize. Buying both games in a bundle gives you more codes to use.

Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type

You should see a screen like this one when claiming the free Pikachu (Image via Game Freak)

All trainers can get a free Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type. It's Level 5 with the following moves:

Fly

Tail Whip

Thunder Shock

Quick Attack

To obtain it, go to the Mystery Gift section and select the 'Get via Internet' option. No code is required to get this special Pikachu, which comes with the move Fly, something it normally cannot learn apart from special events. You only have until February 28, 2023, to claim this unique Pikachu.

That's the end of the free Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes for December 2022. Future months will feature different rewards, so keep an eye out for more freebies.

