Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts: How to get Sandwich Ingredients

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can receive special pocket monsters, in-game items, and more for a limited time. Trainers have already been allowed to claim a unique Tera Type Pokemon and will now also be able to pick up various Sandwich Ingredients.

Mystery Gift is a popular mechanic introduced by the developers in the mainline Pokemon video game series ever since Generation 2. The system allows players to get hold of exclusive in-game items and pocket monsters. So how can one get the latest offerings on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

How can players get Sandwich Ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Players will be able to access Mystery Gift through the Poke Portal in the in-game menu, which can be obtained from the first Poke Center in the Los Platos. Once there, players will have to input a special code for this particular Mystery Gift of Sandwich Ingredients by selecting the 'Get with Code/Password' option.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



The code for Sandwich Ingredients is HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL

The code for Sandwich Ingredients is HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL, and it will be available until January 31, 2023, in-game. The content for the gift is as follows:

10x Peanut Butter

10x Prosciutto

10x Hamburger

10x Cream Cheese

10x Noodles

10x Rice

Sandwiches are in-game items that can be prepared by trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at picnics. There is a stipulated period of time for players to assemble a sandwich with various ingredients that, when made, grant a diverse set of effects that will help in exploring the wild expanse of Paldea.

Another Mystery Gift that trainers can procure currently in-game is a Flying Tera Type Pikachu that is up for grabs. The iconic Pokemon will have a unique gem-like skin with multiple balloons attached to it.

Players have until February 28, 2023, to pick this Mystery Gift. No codes are required for this one, and fans will be able to get the Pokemon by choosing the 'Get via Internet' option.

As per the developers' earlier communication on the matter, trainers will not require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to avail of these Mystery Gifts. The same is required for the special Tera Raid event, featuring Charizard with the Mightiest mark and Dragon Tera Type as the 7 Star Tera Raid boss, currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Mystery Gift is an interesting mechanic for players to get their hands on exclusive items or Pokemon. They will be eager to see what is next in store for them in the upcoming future.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released back on November 18. Touted as the first open-world RPGs in the iconic series, they heralded Generation 9 for fans. Game Freak introduced several mechanics to the game, such as Auto Battle, and buckled trends by providing the Legendary Pokemon early on.

The games have sold more than 10 million units within the first three days of their launch, according to Nintendo. The staggering numbers make it the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time.

