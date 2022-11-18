5 tips for beginners in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many players have been finding it difficult to get ahead in the early phases. With their vast open world and fresh mechanics, beginners may find it hard to get going in the titles. Both new games feature a wide pool of old and new Pokemon with advanced in-game items and evolutions in the franchise.

The Gen 9 games feature themes of the past and future in their gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet focuses on the past, while Pokemon Violet is all about the future. Many players are already finding it hard to figure out their ins and outs, and are actively seeking guidance in exploring the new-found worlds of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

5 useful tips for players to get started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Below is a list of five tips to help you progress faster and more efficiently in the games. Some might be of use to you and a few might come in handy for others. Nonetheless, these will surely be of help to beginners seeking guidance.

1) Choose the right path

Choose the right path for your gameplay (image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have 3 three different paths to follow: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. Each of these paths offers individual challenges and rewards to nourish the bond between you and your Pokemon. Players are advised to start the Path of Legends storyline first.

This will unlock the Koraidon and Miraidon ride upgrades and they can move faster across the map, glide through longer spaces, and also swim in the water. Upgrading these abilities will increase the range and speed of exploration, which ultimately helps you finish the other storylines faster.

2) Lock the map to a fixed direction and also attend school

Lock the map of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a lot of icons on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet map. Pressing the R stick can lock the big map and ensure it doesn't rotate to confuse you in any way. Doing this will fix the North's direction on top and exploration will become easier. You might lock the big map, but there is no known way to lock the mini-map as of now.

Getting to school has never been this interesting before as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have made school cool again. You are advised to visit the in-game school as it rewards EXP Candy for completing the midterms and finals of each subject. The in-game classes provide a lot of helpful tutorials along with the lore of Paldea.

3) Your mount can jump off heights

Both the legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon are provided very early in the game. Your character might not be able to jump in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but your mount can jump really high. By using them to jump off high cliffs and towers, you can travel faster and longer distances. You can also feed your mount with special treats like Herba Mystica to get to higher places.

4) Use power items early game

Use items to power up your Pokemon (image via The Pokemon Company)

As you progress further in the game, the variety of items available at Delibird Presents increases with it. However, you can also get some good items from the very start of the game. Power items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can decrease the speed of your Pocket Monster but grow its in-game stats at a quicker speed. Using these items can further help you strengthen your Pocket Monster stats at a much faster rate.

5) Explore the map and battle trainers

Battle with several trainers across the map (image via The Pokemon Company)

Last but not least, you are advised to explore both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet maps as much as you can and battle any trainer you come across. Your Pokemon can also pick up items they find if they are out with you. When they are out, they will also auto-battle with other Pocket Monsters without your guidance.

