Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find and catch a Lechonk and how to evolve into Oinkologne

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally live, and franchise fans are having a blast catching and training the next generation of Pocket Monsters in the new entries.

While there are many new Pokemon to learn about in the title, the community is a bit more curious about who they consider one of the unspoken mascots of the two RPG games, Lechonk.

Lechonk was one of the first Pokemon to be revealed when the titles had their initial announcements and gameplay trailers. It helped create a great deal of hype around the title, making many in the community quite curious as to how they will be able to catch and evolve the Pokemon once the games are finally out.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now playable on the Nintendo Switch, today’s guide will go to where you can find and catch Lechonk and how to evolve it into Oinkologne.

Finding and catching Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fortunately, Lechonk is one of the earliest Pokemon you can encounter in the wild. It appears almost a few minutes into the game and will most likely be the first Poke battle you will experience in the wilderness of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, if you miss catching it during your first encounter, you can continue your journey into an area called Poco Path to find more Lechonks. This time, all you have to do is throw the Poke Ball at it once it's weak, and you will have successfully caught your first normal-type Pokemon.

How to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While Lechonk might not be able to carry on to the rest of the game, it and its evolved form, Oinkologne, come with incredibly powerful moves that can dish out an incredible amount of damage.

In the title, Lechonk evolves into Oinologne at level 18, so all you will need to do is keep it in the party or battle with it to level it up and automatically transform it once it reaches 18.

Oinkologne looks a lot like Lechonk in design. However, the male and female versions of it do differ in color.

While the male Oinkologne has a dark grayish hue, the female is a bit browner, allowing players an easier time differentiating between the two.

Oinkologne will be able to learn the following movesets at different levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Yawn: At level 23

Work Up: At level 30

Double Edge: At level 39

Earth Power At level 45

These moves come highly recommended by the Pokemon community when it comes to Oinkologne, as normal-type moves such as these will fit it the best. While the Pokemon is a great addition to your party for the early to mid-game mark, it will soon be outpaced by some of the other normal-type Pokemon that you will be able to encounter later on in the game.

