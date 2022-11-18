How to get Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a large slew of new Pokemon ahead of their November 18, 2022, release. One of the new entries in the Paldea region is known as Tinkaton, a Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon that evolves from Tinkatuff.

Tinkaton is currently the final evolution of Tinkatink. Players hunting for it will likely want to find Tinktatink first and evolve it into Tinkatuff before finally evolving into Tinkaton.

Trainers making their way into Paldea for the first time may be unsure as to where exactly Tinkatink will spawn since it's somewhat tough to find.

Fortunately, there is one location that players can go to if they want to capture Tinkatink early in the game. This should hopefully help trainers evolve it quickly and acquire Tinkaton at an earlier juncture.

Trainers can find Tinkatink close to the Great Crater of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkatink as it appears in Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

Early on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will likely have their hands full catching Pocket Monsters and training them. There are plenty of new Paldean Pokemon to discover and catch.

However, if a trainer has their heart set on acquiring Tinkatink, they may want to focus on one location not far from the Great Crater of Paldea.

Directly southwest of the Great Crater of Paldea, players will find a small establishment known on the map as the South Province (Area Two). Directly northeast of the province is a set of ruins before you reach the river that flanks the Great Crater.

If players are hoping to bag a Tinkatink, this is the location they'll want to head to. It may take some time to spawn, but Tinkatink is easily distinguished by its bright pink coloration.

Once players have obtained Tinkatink in Scarlet and Violet, all that remains is to train it and allow it to evolve. This could take some time, but fortunately, the new "Let's Go!" command can use auto-battling to level Tinkatink quickly without sitting through battle after battle with wild Pokemon. Taking on opposing trainers should also boost Tinkatink's experience gain substantially.

Before evolving Tinkatink into Tinkaton, players will need to progress through the evolutionary form of Tinkatuff first. Fortunately, there are no special requirements to evolve Tinkatink and Tinkatuff.

Trainers should simply continue leveling the creature up through battles until it initiates evolution and make sure not to cancel the evolution process when it begins. Tinkatink will evolve into Tinkatuff at level 24, and Tinkatuff will become a Tinkaton at level 38.

Tinkaton is a particularly sturdy creature in Scarlet and Violet, especially early on in the game. Its base stats include an HP stat of 85 and a special defense stat of 105. This should increase as players battle Pokemon and level it up while collecting EVs to further enhance Tinkaton's stats.

As a Fairy/Steel-type, Tinkaton is quite durable because it possesses nine elemental resistances and two elemental immunities. According to early indications, the creature can possess three different abilities: Mold Breaker, Own Tempo, and the hidden Pickpocket.

Mold Breaker allows Tinkaton to use its moves without being affected by an opponent's abilities, and Own Tempo prevents it from being confused. Meanwhile, Pickpocket allows Tinkaton to swipe an opponent's item if they make physical contact with it.

