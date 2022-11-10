Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks reveal final evolutions of Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due to arrive on November 18, 2022, with new details seemingly emerging every day.

A recent leak made its way across social media with even more information, detailing the final evolutionary forms of the Paldea region's three starter Pokemon.

Based on the latest leaks doing the rounds on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit, the three starter evolutions are known as Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval.

Meowscarada is Sprigatito's final evolution, Skeledirge is Fuecoco's, and Quaquaval is Quaxly's. Several new species were also leaked to accompany the details of the three regional starters.

In addition to the starter leaks, trainers are getting a glimpse of several new creatures, including Oinkologne, Cetoddle, Shroodle, and Clodsire.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's starter evolution leaks

Meowscarada, Sprigatito's final evolutionary form (Image via u/ScaleWestern/Reddit)

While these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are surely substantial, there is still plenty that is unknown about the three starters' capabilities. What moves can they command? What will their stats be like?

Regardless, the Reddit community for Scarlet and Violet was quite delighted with the news, and it didn't take long before a large communal conversation was struck.

Many Redditors began positing which starter Pokemon they would pick based on the new information. While some fans stuck with their initial choices, others switched preferences entirely.

Many players compared this current slate of starters to those of previous titles, as the design philosophy of Game Freak has evolved quite a bit over time.

Due to the change in design philosophy, some trainers lamented that the starter Pokemon of Paldea have gone in a markedly bipedal anthropomorphic route, similar to previous generations.

These commenters remarked on the old days when Pocket Monsters still felt more like animals than upright-standing humanoids. However, not everyone in the community shared this sentiment. It's important to note that Skeledirge is far from bipedal like its counterparts.

A number of questions remain even after the leaks emerged.

Specifically, while Sprigatito and Fuecoco received in-game reveals of their final evolutions, Quaxly's evolutions were only present in sprite form from a menu leak. This has led many players to be curious about what exactly Quaquaval looks like.

As with any starter-related leaks, the latest ones have had their fair share of praise and distaste. The appearance of any Pocket Monster will always have its approvers and detractors, as their designs are a subjective matter.

While many players have supported these new starter evolutions, others have decried their appearances. They would rather keep their starter in its base form or place them in a storage box for their playthrough.

Game Freak can never please the entire fanbase at once, but a Pokemon game's quality typically isn't measured by the appreciation of its regional starters alone.

There are still plenty of new species to discover, battle, and evolve in Paldea, and there should be more than enough creatures to satisfy a trainer's tastes. However, only time will tell if this is the case in truth, with only nine days left until Scarlet and Violet's debut.

