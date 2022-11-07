Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex leak allegedly reveals names, including Ungaboonguss, starter evolutions, and more

The official release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is almost here, with leaks ramping up in intensity. Reportedly, a handful of Pokemon from the Paldean Pokedex have been leaked to the public. If true, the leak has unveiled the closely-guarded names for the starter evolutions.

Furthermore, this latest leak even includes typings for each monster featured. Interestingly, the community's attention has been grabbed by other entries on this list besides the starter Pokemon, including one newcomer called Ungaboonguss. Let's take a look at the leaked list and speculate if it holds weight.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex leak might be the most substantial on in a while

Given below are all the allegedly leaked names from the Pokedex. The numbers with hashtags alongside their names indicate their listing order in the Pokedex.

#906 Sprigatito (Grass)

#907 Gatrixy (Grass)

#908 Caliquin (Grass/Dark)

#909 FueCoco (Fire)

#910 Crocalor (Fire)

#911 Lulligator (Fire/Ghost)

#912 Quaxly (Water)

#913 Quaffure (Water)

#914 Quaxelence (Water/Fighting)

#915 Lechonk (Normal)

#916 Jabanquet (Normal/Fairy)

#917 Tarountula (Bug)

#918 Arachbead (Bug)

#919 Swabbatross (Normal/Flying)

#920 Captrel (Electric/Flying)

#921 Flamigo (Fighting/Flying)

#922 Pawmi (Electric)

#923 Nurzumi (Electric)

#924 Marmozon (Electric/Fighting)

#925 Minimice (Normal)

#926 Maximice (Normal)

#194 Wooper (Poison/Ground)

#927 Toxalotl (Poison/Ground)

#928 Smoliv (Grass/Normal)

#929 Dolliv (Grass/Normal)

#930 Idoliv (Grass/Normal)

#931 Locustice (Bug)

#932 Swarmada (Bug/Dark)

#933 Klawf (Rock)

#934 Vakeroot (Grass/Ghost)

#935 Constumble (Grass/Ghost)

#128 Tauros (Fighting)

#128 Tauros (Fighting/Water)

#128 Tauros (Fighting/Fire)

#936 Fidough (Fairy)

#937 Barkery (Fairy)

#938 Martilil (Fairy/Steel)

#939 Hammenina (Fairy/Steel)

#940 Mallerina (Fairy/Steel)

#941 Scorville (Fire/Grass)

#942 Kapiscorch (Fire/Grass)

#943 Lampoly (Electric)

#944 Bellibolt (Electric)

#945 Wiglett (Water)

#946 Wugtrio (Water/Fairy)

#947 Burronelia (Steel)

#203 Girafarig (Normal/Psychic)

#948 Farigiraf (Normal/Psychic)

#206 Dunsparce (Normal)

#949 Abundunce (Normal)

#950 Cymknight (Fire)

#951 Armarouge (Fire/Psychic)

#952 Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost)

#953 Cyclizar (Dragon/Normal)

#954 Perichoir (Normal/Flying)

#955 Saliroom (Rock)

#956 Chunkloride (Rock)

#957 Nacliff (Rock)

#958 Mineroll (Bug)

#959 Scaravoyant (Bug/Psychic)

#960 Awestrich (Psychic)

#961 Avestrut (Psychic)

#962 Mawluza (Water/Psychic)

#963 Dolphino (Water)

#964 Dolphather (Water)

#965 Huffus (Dark)

#966 Barkness (Dark)

#967 Abheront (Dark/Flying)

#968 Greavard (Ghost)

#969 Zombark (Ghost)

#970 Mouspray (Poison/Normal)

#971 Grafaiai (Poison/Normal)

#972 Toadscool (Grass/Ground)

#973 Toadscruel (Grass/Ground)

#974 Pesticu (Rock/Poison)

#975 Flortilizer (Rock/Poison)

#976 Whalittle (Ice)

#977 Cetitan (Ice)

#978 Gimmighoul (Ghost)

#979 Ethaurum (Ghost/Steel)

#56 Mankey (Fighting)

#57 Primeape (Fighting)

#980 Ghourilla (Fighting/Ghost)

#981 Pollupunk (Steel/Poison)

#982 Axelerate (Steel/Poison)

#983 Ryumami (Water/Dragon)

#984 Lagurmet (Water)

#624 Pawniard (Dark/Steel)

#625 Bisharp (Dark/Steel)

#985 Samuroyal (Dark/Steel)

#986 Cretassil (Ice/Dragon)

#987 Cryovern (Ice/Dragon)

#988 Paleoliz (Ice/Dragon)

#989 Folieris (Grass/Dark)

#990 Flameris (Fire/Dark)

#991 Soileris (Ground/Dark)

#992 Frozeris (Ice/Dark)

#993 Koraidonphan (Ground/Fighting)

#994 Bigglyruff (Dragon/Fairy)

#995 Mystereavus (Ghost/Fairy)

#996 Salanthrope (Dragon/Dark)

#997 Stalagneton (Rock/Steel)

#998 Ungaboonguss (Rock/Grass)

#999 Volcryptid (Bug/Fighting)

#1000 Miraidonphan (Ground/Electric)

#1001 Garowlia (Fairy/Fighting)

#1002 Haulbird (Water/Ice)

#1003 Mechanitar (Electric/Dark)

#1004 Kokadreice (Flying/Dark)

#1005 Harissage (Fighting/Psychic)

#1006 Gammarona (Poison/Fire)

#1007 Koraidon (Dragon/Fighting)

#1008 Miraidon (Dragon/Electric)

If this expansive list is considered at face value, there are definitely some intriguing Pokemon reveals here. For one, the final evolutions for the starter Pokemon (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly) will be Grass/Dark, Fire/Ghost, and Water/Fighting, respectively. Interestingly, similar to the iconic Grass/Fire/Water set, the secondary Dark/Ghost/Fighting are also cyclically effective.

We also see typings for the mascot legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon, as Dragon/Fighting and Dragon/Electric, respectively. If we go off the naming scheme and the Pokedex number listing, there are some curious new evolutions.

Jabanquet seems to be what the beloved Pig Pokemon Lechonk evolves into. Smoliv was rumored to have a humanoid form, and Idoliv just might be it. The recently revealed Ghost-type Greavard seems to evolve into Zombark. There are brand new evolutions as well, with #206 Dunsparce jumping to #949 Abundunce.

Additionally, this list also seems to confirm the existence of Paradox Pokemon. The leaked alternate forms of existing Pokemon have not yet been officially revealed, but rumors have pinned a handful like Jigglypuff and Donphan to be one of them. As such, we see Bigglyruff (Dragon/Fairy) and Koraidonphan (Ground/Fighting)/Miraidonphan (Ground/Electric) on the list.

Much attention has also been drawn to the Pokemon named Ungaboonguss, primarily due to its meme-esque naming. All in all, this list seems legitimate, considering that many other leaks line up with the names revealed here. Nevertheless, it is best to wait until the official announcement arrives.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

