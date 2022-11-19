Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Exploring Gen 9 starter Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco's evolutions and learnsets

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a trio of adorable starters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. While we’ve already discussed what is arguably the strongest of the trio, today we’re going to look at what makes each Pokemon starter special. While Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco all start as solo types, they all gain a secondary typing, completely changing their possibilities.

What does each one bring to the table in the latest Pokemon games? Look no further than this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide! Each of the Pokemon starters evolves at the same time, and each gains some pretty spectacular moves.

Note: Stats used in this list are based on the first form of the Pokemon. It will be higher in evolutions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 starters, their evolutions, and learnsets

1) Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval

Quaxly evolves into Quaxwell: Level 16

Level 16 Quaxwell evolves into Quaquaval: Level 36

The water-type starter for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a high attack stat (65), and can cap out around 121-251, depending on Nature, EVs, and IVs. 121 is based on 0 EVs and 0 IVs, while the maximum values are built on 252 EVs and 31 IVs.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Quaxly is a fun attack-type Pokemon, and its learnset involves a nice collection of moves, from Water, Flying, and Normal. It also features a move that is new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Aqua Cutter. It deals damage and has a higher critical hit ratio than normal.

Learnset

Growl (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Pound (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Water Gun (Water): Level 1

Level 1 Work Up (Normal): Level 7

Level 7 Wing Attack (Flying): Level 10

Level 10 Aqua Jet (Water): Level 13

Level 13 Double Hit (Normal): Level 17

Level 17 Aqua Cutter (Water): Level 21

Level 21 Air Slash (Flying): Level 24

Level 24 Focus Energy (Normal): Level 28

Level 28 Acrobatics (Flying): Level 31

Level 31 Liquidation (Water): Level 35

Egg moves

Detect (Fighting)

Last Resort (Normal)

Rapid Spin (Normal)

Roost (Flying)

At level 16, this Pokemon evolves into Quaxwell, the next form has some changes for its learnset. Besides Water, Flying, and Normal-type moves, it sneaks in a Fighting-type move, Low Sweep at level 19. This makes perfect sense, considering that his final form will be Water/Fighting.

It’s worth noting that Quaxwell also has a few notable differences in learnset. At level 17, for example, it learns Water Pulse instead of Double Hit. The pocket monster learns moves slower in its further evolutions, as is typical in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon also unlocks Feather Dance at Level 48, if you decide to hold off on its final evolution.

Level 36 brings Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans Quaquaval, the Water/Fighting form of this starter. At level 38, it picks up Mega Kick, and Feather Dance at Level 52. Its final learned ability is Wave Crash, which debuted back in Gen 8. While it's a Water/Fighting type, it does not learn many fighting moves naturally. In fact, it only learns two.

2) Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada

Sprigatito evolves into Floragato: Level 16

Level 16 Floragato evolves into Meowscarada: Level 36

The speedy Sprigatito is an adorable cat starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As expected, it will become bipedal in its evolved forms. It also has solid attack and speed stats.

Sprigatito's Speed can cap out at 251, and its Attack can cap out at 243, making it a powerhouse. Fast and deadly, it will ultimately become a Grass/Dark, a unique and fun type pairing.

Like Quaxly, Sprigatito learns a unique, Generation 9 move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The downside is that they only learn it when they evolve into their final form. Flower Trick is a Grass-type move that never misses and always results in a critical hit. That’s incredible!

Learnset

Leafage (Grass): Level 1

Level 1 Scratch (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Tail Whip (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Bite (Dark): Level 7

Level 7 Hone Claws (Dark): Level 10

Level 10 Magical Leaf (Grass): Level 13

Level 13 Quick Attack (Normal): Level 15

Level 15 Seed Bomb (Grass): Level 17

Level 17 U-Turn (Bug): Level 21

Level 21 Worry Seed (Grass): Level 25

Level 25 Slash (Normal): Level 28

Level 28 Energy Ball (Grass): Level 32

Level 32 Play Rough (Fairy): Level 36

Egg Moves

Ally Switch (Psychic)

Copycat (Normal)

Leech Seed (Grass)

Petal Blizzard (Grass)

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Upon reaching level 16, it evolves into Floragato, and it stands upright. While it doesn’t learn more Dark-type moves, they can unlock Fake Tears, Fling, Taunt, and Nasty Plot via TMs.

If you’re willing to wait until level 46, Leaf Storm will be unlocked by Floragato. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Mewoscarada becomes level 64 in order to learn the powerful Grass-type move.

Level 36 is all it takes to transform into Meowscarada, the Grass/Dark-type Pokemon. Upon gaining the Dark subtype, it will unlock Night Slash at level 38, and Knock Off at level 52.

3) Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge

Fuecoco evolves into Crocalor: Level 16

Level 16 Crocalor evolves into Skeledirge: Level 36

Fuecoco, the strongest of the three starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, is built around Special Attack. With high HP and Special Attack, it ultimately evolves into a Fire/Ghost type, making him a Ghost Pepper. The adorable pepper crocodile can become incredibly powerful in short order. His maximum stats for the two high stats are 338 HP and 247 Special Attack.

When Fuecoco evolves into Skeledirge, he gains a Generation 9 ability, Torch Song. A 100% accuracy ability, it increases the user’s Special Attack stat besides dealing Fire damage.

Learnset

Ember (Fire): Level 1

Level 1 Leer (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Tackle (Normal): Level 1

Level 1 Round (Normal): Level 7

Level 7 Bite (Dark): Level 12

Level 12 Incinerate (Fire): Level 15

Level 15 Yawn (Normal): Level 17 Snarl (Dark): Level 21

Level 17 Level 21 Roar (Normal): Level 25

Level 25 Flamethrower (Fire): Level 28

Level 28 Hyper Voice (Normal): Level 32

Level 32 Fire Blast (Fire): Level 36

Egg moves

Belch (Poison)

Curse (Ghost)

Encore (Normal)

Slack Off (Normal)

Crocalor’s beefier than its previous form, and it also potentially learns a move earlier. You can pick up Will-O-Wisp at level 42 instead of level 47. Fire Blast is unlocked at level 47 instead of level 58.

Skeledirge is the final form of this starter Pokemon and gains the Ghost subtype besides being Fire. For powerful ghost moves, it will learn Shadow Ball and Hex, but the rest of the moves are Fire and Normal. He also has incredible HP, Defense, and Special Attack stats.

All three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are exceptional and fun to use, so no matter which one you go with, you’re going to have a quality adventure through the Paldea region.

