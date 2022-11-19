Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Brassius (Artazon Gym)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally here and with it a new wave of challenges for trainers to take on and overcome. In pursuit of becoming the Paldea region's Champion, players will need to find and defeat eight gym leaders across the open world.

One of the Gym Leaders to be revealed leading up to the new titles' release, Brassius, is a well-respected artist in the Paldea region. While his talents mostly reside with sculpting, he is an incredibly skilled gym leader with access to some potent grass-types as well as a Terastallized Sudowoodo whom he refers to as "Truleewoodo".

Given the new gimmick brought into the franchise being Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Terastal Phenomenon, many trainers may have some difficulties with the new Gym Leader. In this guide, we will be going over mainly the first time Brassius can be challenged before the post-game.

Obtaining the Grass Badge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Defeating Brassius, The Verdant Virtuoso

Brassius as they appear in the trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before trainers can challenge Brassius, they will first need to complete his Gym Test. Shown in the "Seek Your Treasure" trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to find 10 Sunflora hidden around Artazon. This task is a lot easier than it sounds as most of them are hiding in plain sight around the windmill in the center of the town.

A hidden Sunflora can be found in a corner of the city sleeping next to one of the many Sunfora statues that decorate the area. Three of them can be found in the large Poke Ball-shaped hedge maze. Once all 10 have been located, take them back to the marked area on the map and the battle will begin.

Brassius is one of the easiest Gym Leaders to start with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to his creatures of choice. Opening with Petilil and Smoliv sets him up to be quite the pushover. These games also carry over a disheartening feature from Pokemon X and Y being that all of his Pokemon only have two moves each.

The difficulty ramps up a bit with his ace Tera Pokemon, Sudowoodo. While the new form boosts the power of its moves greatly, it still only has two of them: Trailblaze and Rock Throw. Trailblaze can set Sudowoodo up for an easy snowball if trainers give it a chance, which is why it is important to stomp it out quickly.

Spidops is a great option to bring to this gym battle as one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new additions to the franchise. Evolving from Tarountula at level 15, Spidops is a solid attacker for the early stages of any trainer's playthrough as well as having incredible defensive prowess. However, it can be widdled down with Sudowoodo's Rock Throw due to its Bug typing.

Other Bug-types in the area like Lokix, or Fire-types like Charcadet, Fuecoco, or Litleo are great choices to bring to this battle due to their type advantages. Great defensive options trainers may want to take advantage of is Skiddo. While it lacks a type advantage, its Sap Sipper ability leaves it immune to Grass-type attacks.

After trainers emerge victorious from their battle with Brassius in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they will receive their badge, a commemorative picture, and a TM for Trailblaze.

