Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes (December 2023) 

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 07, 2023 14:54 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes are excellent ways for players to get their hands on rare pocket monsters, unique in-game resources, and more. Ever since the launch of the titles, the dev team has regularly provided trainers with such free rewards through these codes. Presently, players will be able to get their hands on a Shiny Lucario and a Darkrai through this method.

All active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes in December 2023

The active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes in December 2023 are as follows:

Mystery Gift CodeRewardsExpiry Date
NEWM00N1SC0M1NGDarkraiDecember 21, 2023
SH1NYBUDDYShiny LucarioJanuary 3, 2024
L1KEAFLUTECetitanAugust 31, 2024
SWEET0RSP1CYEither Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herba MysticaSeptember 30, 2024
TEAMSTARRevavroom with Fighting Tera TypeOctober 31, 2024

How to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To redeem Mystery Gift codes, trainers need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Launch Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.
  • Press X to open the in-game menu, make your way to 'Poke Portal,' and scroll down to 'Mystery Gift' option. Select it.
  • Click on 'Get With Code/Password.'
  • Enter any of the active codes.

If done successfully, players will have the stated reward for that particular code (Pokemon will be found in Party or Pokemon Boxes and Items in Bag). Trainers should keep an eye on the expiry date of the aforemention active codes, lest they miss out on them.

