Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes (December 2023) 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes are excellent ways for players to get their hands on rare pocket monsters, unique in-game resources, and more. Ever since the launch of the titles, the dev team has regularly provided trainers with such free rewards through these codes. Presently, players will be able to get their hands on a Shiny Lucario and a Darkrai through this method.

All active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes in December 2023

Shiny Lucario (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes in December 2023 are as follows:

Mystery Gift Code Rewards Expiry Date NEWM00N1SC0M1NG Darkrai December 21, 2023 SH1NYBUDDY Shiny Lucario January 3, 2024 L1KEAFLUTE Cetitan August 31, 2024 SWEET0RSP1CY Either Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herba Mystica September 30, 2024 TEAMSTAR Revavroom with Fighting Tera Type October 31, 2024

How to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To redeem Mystery Gift codes, trainers need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

Press X to open the in-game menu, make your way to ' Poke Portal ,' and scroll down to ' Mystery Gift ' option. Select it.

to open the in-game menu, make your way to ' ,' and scroll down to ' ' option. Select it. Click on ' Get With Code/Password .'

.' Enter any of the active codes.

If done successfully, players will have the stated reward for that particular code (Pokemon will be found in Party or Pokemon Boxes and Items in Bag). Trainers should keep an eye on the expiry date of the aforemention active codes, lest they miss out on them.

