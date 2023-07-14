Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC started off with its Regulation D ruleset on July 1, 2023. This ruleset will apply to all competitive battles in the game, including the Pokemon World Championship, till the end of September this year. Many new Pokemon from previous generations entered the milieu of battles with this format following the latest update to Pokemon HOME.

The Regulation D update to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC has given rise to a new meta in the game. Legendaries from previous generations and Hisuian variants of Pocket Monsters are everywhere.

With all these new changes coming to the game and all the options made available to you, it can be confusing to zero down a team that works for you. This guide will give you five teams that work distinctly from each other so you can try them out and find your niche in the format.

Top Doubles team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D

1) Best Tailwind-Hyper offensive team

Tailwind-Hyper offensive team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Tornadus Prankster Bleakwind Storm, Tailwind, Taunt, Rain Dance Wacan Berry Steel Chien-Pao Sword of Ruin Ice Spinner, Sucker Punch, Sacred Sword. Protect Focus Sash Flying Galarian Moltress Berserk Fiery Wrath. Hurricane, Nasty Plot. Protect Sitrus Berry Poison Urshifu (Water) Unseen First Aqua Jet, Surging Strikes. Close Combat, Ice Spinner Assault Vest Water Dragonite Multiscale Extreme Speed, Tera Blast, Stomping Tantrum, Outrage Choice Band Flying Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Moonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Protect Pixie Plate Fairy

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation D team is based around clicking Tailwind with Tornadus in the first chance and dealing heavy damage with your other Pokemon in the subsequent turns. Chien-Pao's Sword of Ruin also helps you reduce the opponent team's physical defense. This allows you to do tons of damage to the creatures on that end.

Urshifu, Flutter Mane, Dragonite, and Moltress are all extremely efficient damage dealers who make excellent use of the speed boost from Tailwind. Urshifu and Dragonite are better at Physical Attacks, while Flutter Mane and Galarian Moltress specialize in Special Attacks.

2) Best priority-breaking team

Priority breaking team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Bruxish Dazzling Wave Crash, Psychic Fangs, Trick Room, Taunt Sitrus Berry Fairy Chi-Yu Beads of Ruin Heat Wave, Overheat, Flamethrower. Dark Pulse Choice Specs Fire Murkrow Prankster Tailwind, Foul Play, Sunny Day.. Quash Eviolite Ghost Flytter Mane Protosynthesis Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Protect Pixie Plate Fairy Rillaboom Grassy Surge Wood Hammer, Stomping Tantrum, U-Turn, Fake Out Assault Vest Water Landorus (Incarnate Forme) Sheer Force Psychic, Sludge Bomb, Earth Power, Protect Life Orb Water

Priority moves like Tornadus' Tailwind, and Dragonite's Extreme Speed is big in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current VGC meta. Bruxish is an excellent counter to that. Moreover, it can exert solid offensive pressure on opposing Urshifu and Heatran with its Psychic and Water-type coverage, respectively.

This sun-powered team with Murkrow and Chi-Yu (with a wide range of Fire-type attacks) can also dish out massive damage. Rillaboom and Landorus provide fantastic coverage to opposing Water, Ground, Fairy, and Fighting-types.

3) Best bulky Hisuian Goodra defensive team

Bulky Hisuian Goodra defensive team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Hisuian Goodra Shell Armor Shelter, Body Press, Heavy Slam Life Dew Rocky Helmet Fairy Grimsnarl Prankster Fake Out, Light Screen, Parting Shot, Reflect Light Clay Ghost Landorus (Therian Forme) Intimidate Stomping Tantrum, Rock Slide, U-Turn, Tera Blast Assault Vest Flying Rillaboom Grassy Surge Fake Oout, Wood Hammer, Taunt, U-Turn Sitrus Berry Fire Urshifu (Water) Unseen First Aqua Jet, Surging Strikes. Close Combat, Detect Mystic Water Water Heatran Flash Fire Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Tera Blast, Protect Leftovers Grass

This build with Hisuian Goodra is built to wall damage from the hyper-offensive teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation D meta. Goodra is an absolute tank that can eat damage without fainting, thanks to its massive Defense and Special Defense stats. It can also return much damage using Body Press and Heavy Slam.

You have Light Clay Grimsnarl with Light Screen and Reflect to make the team even more bulky. Landorus' Intimidate further helps to cut down the offensive pressure from the opposite side. Rillaboom sets up Grassy Terrain, which helps restore health for your team. Lastly, Urshifu or Heatran come in and clean up the end-game easily.

4) Best Anti-bulk Ice-Sweeper team

Anti-bulk Ice-Sweeper team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Articuno Snow Cloak Blizzard, Freeze Dry, Haze, Roost Bright Powder Ground Abomasnow Snow Warning Blizzard, Giga Drain, Aurora Veil, Ice Shard Rocky Helmet Water Regieleki Transistor Electroweb, Volt Switch, Eerie Impulse, Thunderbolt Choice Scarf Steel Landorus (Therian Forme) Intimidate Earthquake, Rock Slide, U-Turn, Brick Break Assault Vest Water Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) Prankster Air Slash, Tail Wind, Taunt, Snowscape Mental Herb Ghost Urshifu (Dark) Unseen First Wicked Blow, Close Combat, Sucker Punch, Detect Black Glasses Poision

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC team is specifically designed to counter hyper-defensive teams. Articuno and Abomasnow feature Blizzard, which has a 10% chance to freeze the opponent and disable them from moving. This team is all about speed control and using Snow to your advantage.

You can either set up snow using Abomasnow's ability or artificially using Tornadus' Snowscape. Regieleki is a super fast Pocket Monster who can slow down the opponent massively using Electro Web. This team is designed to hamper the opponent's plan to slowly chip your team down.

5) Best anti-Wind Move team

Best anti-Wind Move team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Brambleghast Wind Rider Bullet Seed, Shadow Sneak, Phantom Force, Protect Loaded Dice Fairy Tornadus Prankster Tailwind, Bleakwind Storm, Taunt, Leer Mental Herb Ghost Azumarill Huge Power Aqua Jett, Play Rough, Liquidation, Protect Life Orb Water Hisuian Arcanine Intimidate Flare Blitz, Rock Slide, Extreme Speed, Close Combat Choice Band Water Rillaboom Grassy Surge Fake Out, Wood Hammer, Taunt, U-Turn Assault Vest Fire Urshifu (Dark) Unseen First Wicked Blow, Close Combat, Sucker Punch, Detect Focus Sash Dark

This is a super niche team that will require some expertise to use. The team depends on the opponent using Wind Moves like Bleakwind Storm, Heatwave, Blizzard, and Icy Wind to increase Brambleghast's Wind Rider ability. Once the Ghost/Grass-type from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets a couple of Attack boosts, it can sweep teams with Loaded Dice-powered Bullet Seed.

As support, there are Tornadus and Rillaboom. Hisuian Arcanine takes care of opponent Flying creatures. Azumarill and Dark Urshifu have you covered with their Water, Fairy, and Dark-type attacks.