5 best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 14, 2023 15:32 GMT
Best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC started off with its Regulation D ruleset on July 1, 2023. This ruleset will apply to all competitive battles in the game, including the Pokemon World Championship, till the end of September this year. Many new Pokemon from previous generations entered the milieu of battles with this format following the latest update to Pokemon HOME.

The Regulation D update to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC has given rise to a new meta in the game. Legendaries from previous generations and Hisuian variants of Pocket Monsters are everywhere.

With all these new changes coming to the game and all the options made available to you, it can be confusing to zero down a team that works for you. This guide will give you five teams that work distinctly from each other so you can try them out and find your niche in the format.

Top Doubles team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D

1) Best Tailwind-Hyper offensive team

Tailwind-Hyper offensive team (Image via Sportskeeda)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-type
TornadusPranksterBleakwind Storm, Tailwind, Taunt, Rain DanceWacan BerrySteel
Chien-PaoSword of RuinIce Spinner, Sucker Punch, Sacred Sword. ProtectFocus SashFlying
Galarian MoltressBerserkFiery Wrath. Hurricane, Nasty Plot. ProtectSitrus BerryPoison
Urshifu (Water)Unseen FirstAqua Jet, Surging Strikes. Close Combat, Ice SpinnerAssault VestWater
DragoniteMultiscaleExtreme Speed, Tera Blast, Stomping Tantrum, OutrageChoice BandFlying
Flutter ManeProtosynthesisMoonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, ProtectPixie PlateFairy

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation D team is based around clicking Tailwind with Tornadus in the first chance and dealing heavy damage with your other Pokemon in the subsequent turns. Chien-Pao's Sword of Ruin also helps you reduce the opponent team's physical defense. This allows you to do tons of damage to the creatures on that end.

Urshifu, Flutter Mane, Dragonite, and Moltress are all extremely efficient damage dealers who make excellent use of the speed boost from Tailwind. Urshifu and Dragonite are better at Physical Attacks, while Flutter Mane and Galarian Moltress specialize in Special Attacks.

2) Best priority-breaking team

Priority breaking team (Image via Sportskeeda)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-type
BruxishDazzlingWave Crash, Psychic Fangs, Trick Room, TauntSitrus BerryFairy
Chi-YuBeads of RuinHeat Wave, Overheat, Flamethrower. Dark PulseChoice SpecsFire
MurkrowPranksterTailwind, Foul Play, Sunny Day.. QuashEvioliteGhost
Flytter ManeProtosynthesisDazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Shadow Ball, ProtectPixie PlateFairy
RillaboomGrassy SurgeWood Hammer, Stomping Tantrum, U-Turn, Fake OutAssault VestWater
Landorus (Incarnate Forme)Sheer ForcePsychic, Sludge Bomb, Earth Power, ProtectLife OrbWater

Priority moves like Tornadus' Tailwind, and Dragonite's Extreme Speed is big in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current VGC meta. Bruxish is an excellent counter to that. Moreover, it can exert solid offensive pressure on opposing Urshifu and Heatran with its Psychic and Water-type coverage, respectively.

This sun-powered team with Murkrow and Chi-Yu (with a wide range of Fire-type attacks) can also dish out massive damage. Rillaboom and Landorus provide fantastic coverage to opposing Water, Ground, Fairy, and Fighting-types.

3) Best bulky Hisuian Goodra defensive team

Bulky Hisuian Goodra defensive team (Image via Sportskeeda)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-type
Hisuian GoodraShell ArmorShelter, Body Press, Heavy Slam Life DewRocky HelmetFairy
GrimsnarlPranksterFake Out, Light Screen, Parting Shot, ReflectLight ClayGhost
Landorus (Therian Forme)IntimidateStomping Tantrum, Rock Slide, U-Turn, Tera BlastAssault VestFlying
RillaboomGrassy SurgeFake Oout, Wood Hammer, Taunt, U-TurnSitrus BerryFire
Urshifu (Water)Unseen FirstAqua Jet, Surging Strikes. Close Combat, DetectMystic WaterWater
HeatranFlash FireHeat Wave, Flash Cannon, Tera Blast, ProtectLeftoversGrass

This build with Hisuian Goodra is built to wall damage from the hyper-offensive teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation D meta. Goodra is an absolute tank that can eat damage without fainting, thanks to its massive Defense and Special Defense stats. It can also return much damage using Body Press and Heavy Slam.

You have Light Clay Grimsnarl with Light Screen and Reflect to make the team even more bulky. Landorus' Intimidate further helps to cut down the offensive pressure from the opposite side. Rillaboom sets up Grassy Terrain, which helps restore health for your team. Lastly, Urshifu or Heatran come in and clean up the end-game easily.

4) Best Anti-bulk Ice-Sweeper team

Anti-bulk Ice-Sweeper team (Image via Sportskeeda)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-type
ArticunoSnow CloakBlizzard, Freeze Dry, Haze, RoostBright PowderGround
AbomasnowSnow WarningBlizzard, Giga Drain, Aurora Veil, Ice ShardRocky HelmetWater
RegielekiTransistorElectroweb, Volt Switch, Eerie Impulse, ThunderboltChoice ScarfSteel
Landorus (Therian Forme)IntimidateEarthquake, Rock Slide, U-Turn, Brick BreakAssault VestWater
Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)PranksterAir Slash, Tail Wind, Taunt, SnowscapeMental HerbGhost
Urshifu (Dark)Unseen FirstWicked Blow, Close Combat, Sucker Punch, DetectBlack GlassesPoision

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC team is specifically designed to counter hyper-defensive teams. Articuno and Abomasnow feature Blizzard, which has a 10% chance to freeze the opponent and disable them from moving. This team is all about speed control and using Snow to your advantage.

You can either set up snow using Abomasnow's ability or artificially using Tornadus' Snowscape. Regieleki is a super fast Pocket Monster who can slow down the opponent massively using Electro Web. This team is designed to hamper the opponent's plan to slowly chip your team down.

5) Best anti-Wind Move team

Best anti-Wind Move team (Image via Sportskeeda)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-type
BrambleghastWind RiderBullet Seed, Shadow Sneak, Phantom Force, ProtectLoaded DiceFairy
TornadusPranksterTailwind, Bleakwind Storm, Taunt, LeerMental HerbGhost
AzumarillHuge PowerAqua Jett, Play Rough, Liquidation, ProtectLife OrbWater
Hisuian ArcanineIntimidateFlare Blitz, Rock Slide, Extreme Speed, Close CombatChoice BandWater
RillaboomGrassy SurgeFake Out, Wood Hammer, Taunt, U-TurnAssault VestFire
Urshifu (Dark)Unseen FirstWicked Blow, Close Combat, Sucker Punch, DetectFocus SashDark

This is a super niche team that will require some expertise to use. The team depends on the opponent using Wind Moves like Bleakwind Storm, Heatwave, Blizzard, and Icy Wind to increase Brambleghast's Wind Rider ability. Once the Ghost/Grass-type from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets a couple of Attack boosts, it can sweep teams with Loaded Dice-powered Bullet Seed.

As support, there are Tornadus and Rillaboom. Hisuian Arcanine takes care of opponent Flying creatures. Azumarill and Dark Urshifu have you covered with their Water, Fairy, and Dark-type attacks.

