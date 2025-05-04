Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I: Start and end dates, eligible Pokemon, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I started at midnight UTC on May 1, 2025, and will end at midnight UTC on August 31, 2025. This is the ninth ruleset for Generation IX's official competitive battle scene and will be in play for the 2025 World Championships. This format allows you to use up to two Restricted Legendaries in your team of six.
Regulation Set I brings some interesting changes to the way trainers approach double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This article covers
When did Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I start?
Regulation Set I started at midnight UTC on May 1, 2025. This corresponds to the following local times:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
- US (West): 5 pm PDT (April 30, 2025)
- US (East): 8 pm EDT (April 30, 2025)
- Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (May 1, 2025)
- India: 5:30 am IST (May 1, 2025)
- China: 8 am CST (May 1, 2025)
- Japan and Korea: 9 am JST/KST (May 1, 2025)
When does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I end?
This format comes to an end at midnight UTC on August 31, 2025. This corresponds to the following local times:
- US (West): 5 pm PDT (August 31, 2025)
- US (East): 8 pm EDT (August 31, 2025)
- Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (September 1, 2025)
- India: 5:30 am IST (September 1, 2025)
- China: 8 am CST (September 1, 2025)
- Japan and Korea: 9 am JST/KST (September 1, 2025)
All eligible Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I
The following creatures can be used in Single and Double battles during Regulation Set I of Scarlet and Violet VGC:
- Paldea Pokedex No. 001–400
- Kitakami Pokédex No. 001–200
- Blueberry Pokédex No. 001–242
Here are other eligible non-restricted Pocket Monsters for the format:
- Raichu (Alolan Form)
- Meowth (Alolan Form)
- Meowth (Galarian Form)
- Persian (Alolan Form)
- Growlithe (Hisuian Form)
- Arcanine (Hisuian Form)
- Voltorb (Hisuian Form)
- Electrode (Hisuian Form)
- Weezing (Galarian Form)
- Articuno
- Articuno (Galarian Form)
- Zapdos
- Zapdos (Galarian Form)
- Moltres
- Moltres (Galarian Form)
- Typhlosion (Hisuian Form)
- Sneasel (Hisuian Form)
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Cresselia
- Samurott (Hisuian Form)
- Lilligant (Hisuian Form)
- Zorua (Hisuian Form)
- Zoroark (Hisuian Form)
- Braviary (Hisuian Form)
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)
- Tornadus (Therian Forme)
- Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)
- Thundurus (Therian Forme)
- Landorus (Incarnate Forme)
- Landorus (Therian Forme)
- Sliggoo (Hisuian Form)
- Goodra (Hisuian Form)
- Avalugg (Hisuian Form)
- Decidueye (Hisuian Form)
- Perrserker
- Kubfu
- Urshifu (Single Strike Style)
- Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Wyrdeer
- Ursaluna
- Sneasler
- Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)
- Enamorus (Therian Forme)
The following Pocket Monsters are categorized as Restricted Pokemon under Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I:
- Mewtwo
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Dialga
- Dialga (Origin Forme)
- Palkia
- Palkia (Origin Forme)
- Giratina (Altered Forme)
- Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Kyurem (White Kyurem)
- Kyurem (Black Kyurem)
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
- Necrozma (Dusk Mane)
- Necrozma (Dawn Wings)
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Calyrex
- Calyrex (Ice Rider)
- Calyrex (Shadow Rider)
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Terapagos
You can use only two of these in your team composition.
Other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I rules
Pokemon Levels
- All Pokemon will be automatically set to level 50 when they enter a battle.
Held Items
- The same Held Item cannot be held by two Pocket Monsters on the same team.
Timers
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Player Time: 7 minutes
- Preview Time: 90 seconds
- Turn Time: 45 seconds
Check out our list of the best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨