Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I: Start and end dates, eligible Pokemon, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I started at midnight UTC on May 1, 2025, and will end at midnight UTC on August 31, 2025. This is the ninth ruleset for Generation IX's official competitive battle scene and will be in play for the 2025 World Championships. This format allows you to use up to two Restricted Legendaries in your team of six.

Regulation Set I brings some interesting changes to the way trainers approach double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This article covers

When did Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I start?

Regulation Set I started at midnight UTC on May 1, 2025. This corresponds to the following local times:

US (West): 5 pm PDT (April 30, 2025)

5 pm PDT (April 30, 2025) US (East): 8 pm EDT (April 30, 2025)

8 pm EDT (April 30, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (May 1, 2025)

2 am CEST (May 1, 2025) India: 5:30 am IST (May 1, 2025)

5:30 am IST (May 1, 2025) China: 8 am CST (May 1, 2025)

8 am CST (May 1, 2025) Japan and Korea: 9 am JST/KST (May 1, 2025)

When does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I end?

This format comes to an end at midnight UTC on August 31, 2025. This corresponds to the following local times:

US (West): 5 pm PDT (August 31, 2025)

5 pm PDT (August 31, 2025) US (East): 8 pm EDT (August 31, 2025)

8 pm EDT (August 31, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (September 1, 2025)

2 am CEST (September 1, 2025) India: 5:30 am IST (September 1, 2025)

5:30 am IST (September 1, 2025) China: 8 am CST (September 1, 2025)

8 am CST (September 1, 2025) Japan and Korea: 9 am JST/KST (September 1, 2025)

All eligible Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I came into play with the Milwaukee Regional Championships (Image via TPC)

The following creatures can be used in Single and Double battles during Regulation Set I of Scarlet and Violet VGC:

Paldea Pokedex No. 001–400

Kitakami Pokédex No. 001–200

Blueberry Pokédex No. 001–242

Here are other eligible non-restricted Pocket Monsters for the format:

Raichu (Alolan Form)

Meowth (Alolan Form)

Meowth (Galarian Form)

Persian (Alolan Form)

Growlithe (Hisuian Form)

Arcanine (Hisuian Form)

Voltorb (Hisuian Form)

Electrode (Hisuian Form)

Weezing (Galarian Form)

Articuno

Articuno (Galarian Form)

Zapdos

Zapdos (Galarian Form)

Moltres

Moltres (Galarian Form)

Typhlosion (Hisuian Form)

Sneasel (Hisuian Form)

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Regigigas

Cresselia

Samurott (Hisuian Form)

Lilligant (Hisuian Form)

Zorua (Hisuian Form)

Zoroark (Hisuian Form)

Braviary (Hisuian Form)

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)

Tornadus (Therian Forme)

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)

Thundurus (Therian Forme)

Landorus (Incarnate Forme)

Landorus (Therian Forme)

Sliggoo (Hisuian Form)

Goodra (Hisuian Form)

Avalugg (Hisuian Form)

Decidueye (Hisuian Form)

Perrserker

Kubfu

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Wyrdeer

Ursaluna

Sneasler

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)

Enamorus (Therian Forme)

The following Pocket Monsters are categorized as Restricted Pokemon under Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I:

Mewtwo

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga

Dialga (Origin Forme)

Palkia

Palkia (Origin Forme)

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Kyurem (White Kyurem)

Kyurem (Black Kyurem)

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

Necrozma (Dawn Wings)

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Calyrex

Calyrex (Ice Rider)

Calyrex (Shadow Rider)

Koraidon

Miraidon

Terapagos

You can use only two of these in your team composition.

Other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I rules

Pokemon Levels

All Pokemon will be automatically set to level 50 when they enter a battle.

Held Items

The same Held Item cannot be held by two Pocket Monsters on the same team.

Timers

Total Time: 20 minutes

Player Time: 7 minutes

Preview Time: 90 seconds

Turn Time: 45 seconds

