How to fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Readers should be pleased to know that they can fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet very early into their playthrough of the game. These two titles are similar to Sword and Shield, in the sense that something called a Flying Taxi has to be used for the purpose. However, the method to obtain it is a little bit different in the recent releases.

Essentially, one must progress through the prologue, where they meet Nemona at the lighthouse and head toward the academy. Once gamers fulfill these basic criteria, they can press 'Y' to open up the map and fly to any previous place they've visited before. Here is how you can fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Guide to fast traveling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example of a location you can fly to (Image via Game Freak)

You can fast travel to any location with a wing icon on the map. Take the above image, for example. The area is Uva Academy, and you can see an icon of a blue circle with a white wing. You can select it and then pick "Fly here" to fast travel there.

Subsequently, you will see a brief transition cutscene where the screen goes black, with a flying taxi and some Squawkabillies on the bottom right. Once that loading screen ends, you will be at your destination.

On a related note, you can also select any of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokemon Centers that you've been to before.

You can also fly to these marked locations (Image via Game Freak)

If you look at the image above, you should see that these locations also have a little blue circle with the white-wing icon on them. That means you can fly to those places just like you could to the more general areas in the game.

Important notes of fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are some things you should know about fast traveling (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of things that you should know about this feature:

None of your Pocket Monsters need to know Fly

You do not need TM 97 (Fly) in your inventory at all

It doesn't cost money to get from one area to another

You cannot fast travel to locations you have never been to before

Likewise, there are a few storyline moments where you need to finish a cutscene first before flying around

Unlocking more ways to travel with your Koraidon/Miraidon

You have to defeat the Bombirdier titan to surf (Image via Game Freak)

There are other abilities that can facilitate traveling, but they have to be unlocked in an entirely different manner compared to flying. There are five additional features that can help you get around Paldea with your Koraidon or Miraidon, which include:

Sprinting

Surfing

Higher jumps

Gliding

Climbing

You can get those abilities by defeating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's five titans. Here is a list of each ability and the titan you must beat to acquire it:

Sprinting: Klawf

Klawf Surfing: Bombirdier

Bombirdier Higher jumps: Orthworm

Orthworm Gliding: Great Tusk or Iron Treads, depending on your version

Great Tusk or Iron Treads, depending on your version Climbing: Dondonzo and Tatsugiri

That's it for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide.

Poll : Is Pokémon Scarlet or Violet your first Pokemon game? Yes No 0 votes