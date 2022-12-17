Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Volcarona PvP build

Volcarona is one of the best Bug-type Pocket Monsters, so it's no surprise that some trainers want a good PvP build for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it is vital to mention that there is a difference in its ideal set between the singles and doubles metagame.
This PvP build guide includes movesets for both metagames, along with other aspects such as basic EVs and ideal natures. Trainers are recommended to tweak these builds to handle specific threats that their team might be having trouble with, especially when it comes to double battles.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
Volcarona PvP build for single battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Volcarona has several unique traits that make it a terror in both single and double battles. Here is a great PvP build for it in the singles metagame:
- Ability: Flame Body
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Giga Drain + Fiery Dance
- Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire
- Item: Heavy Duty Boots or Sitrus Berry
Quiver Dance is one of the best setup moves in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It gives the user +1 Sp. Atk, +1 Sp. Def, and +1 Speed. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the most common moves found in successful Volcarona builds in the singles metagame.
Alternate moves to consider for this PvP build include:
- Fire Blast (More power, but less accuracy compared to Fiery Dance)
- Flamethrower (If you want more power than Fiery Dance and don't care about the Sp. Atk boost)
- Morning Sun (Recovery option)
- Psychic (Situational coverage)
- Tera Blast (Potentially valuable coverage move with a Water Tera Type)
Note: Heavy Duty Boots are best when doing 6v6 bouts since hazards are much more common there compared to 3v3 formats.
Volcarona PvP build for double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a viable Pokemon Scarlet and Violet moveset for double battles involving this fiery moth:
- Ability: Flame Body
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Heat Wave + Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Protect
- Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire
- Item: Sitrus Berry or Life Orb
By comparison, here is a bulky moveset that capitalizes on Volcarona's excellent moveset:
- Ability: Flame Body
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Rage Powder + Will-O-Wisp + Tailwind + Overheat
- Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire
- Item: Sitrus Berry
Some of the alternate moves from the single battle section of this guide also apply to both movesets here.
