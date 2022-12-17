Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Volcarona PvP build

Volcarona is one of the best Bug-type Pocket Monsters, so it's no surprise that some trainers want a good PvP build for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it is vital to mention that there is a difference in its ideal set between the singles and doubles metagame.

This PvP build guide includes movesets for both metagames, along with other aspects such as basic EVs and ideal natures. Trainers are recommended to tweak these builds to handle specific threats that their team might be having trouble with, especially when it comes to double battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Volcarona PvP build for single battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A very good Bug/Fire type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Volcarona has several unique traits that make it a terror in both single and double battles. Here is a great PvP build for it in the singles metagame:

Ability: Flame Body

Flame Body Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Giga Drain + Fiery Dance

Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Giga Drain + Fiery Dance Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire

Water, Grass, or Fire Item: Heavy Duty Boots or Sitrus Berry

Quiver Dance is one of the best setup moves in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It gives the user +1 Sp. Atk, +1 Sp. Def, and +1 Speed. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the most common moves found in successful Volcarona builds in the singles metagame.

Alternate moves to consider for this PvP build include:

Fire Blast (More power, but less accuracy compared to Fiery Dance)

Flamethrower (If you want more power than Fiery Dance and don't care about the Sp. Atk boost)

Morning Sun (Recovery option)

Psychic (Situational coverage)

Tera Blast (Potentially valuable coverage move with a Water Tera Type)

Note: Heavy Duty Boots are best when doing 6v6 bouts since hazards are much more common there compared to 3v3 formats.

Volcarona PvP build for double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Volcarona has several viable sets when you count how many good move combinations there are (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a viable Pokemon Scarlet and Violet moveset for double battles involving this fiery moth:

Ability: Flame Body

Flame Body Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Heat Wave + Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Protect

Heat Wave + Quiver Dance + Bug Buzz + Protect Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire

Water, Grass, or Fire Item: Sitrus Berry or Life Orb

By comparison, here is a bulky moveset that capitalizes on Volcarona's excellent moveset:

Ability: Flame Body

Flame Body Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 HP / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / Attack IVs don't matter / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Rage Powder + Will-O-Wisp + Tailwind + Overheat

Rage Powder + Will-O-Wisp + Tailwind + Overheat Tera-Type: Water, Grass, or Fire

Water, Grass, or Fire Item: Sitrus Berry

Some of the alternate moves from the single battle section of this guide also apply to both movesets here.

