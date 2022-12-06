5 strongest Bug-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a long list of creatures for trainers to catch and collect. There are 18 types of Pocket Monsters to catch, and Bug-type creatures are one of them.

The open-world setting of the Nintendo Switch games has many fan-favorite Bug-type Pokemon that resist Grass, Fighting, and Ground-type creatures.

Bug-type Pocket Monsters are known for having some of the best resistances in the franchise, and some of them are even as powerful as Legendary Pokemon.

This article lists the five best Bug-type Pokemon and their strongest moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The Pokemon are ranked in no particular order.

Scyther, Volcarona, and 3 other strong Bug-type Pokemon and their most powerful moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Forretress

Evolving from Pineco at level 31, Forretress is a dual Bug and Steel-type creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Belonging to the Socarrat Trail in Paldea's far northern corner, the Pokemon has an impressive Defense stat of 140 and a notable Attack stat of 90.

Forretress is super-effective against Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Its best moveset includes attacks like Explosion, Bug Bite, and Self-Destruct.

2) Scyther

Despite not being fully evolved, Scyther has been one of the strongest Pokemon throughout the franchise. Only lacking behind in Special Attack, this Pocket Monster excels in physical attacks with 110 Attack, 105 Speed, 80 stats in both Defenses, and 70 HP in Scarlet and Violet.

Scyther's best moveset includes attacks like Fury Cutter, Wing Attack, and X-Scissor, all of which have STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) potential and deal heavy damage.

3) Heracross

Heracross is a dual Bug and Fighting-type Pocket Monster that debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Native to the Socarrat Trail in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this creature's dual type adds five strengths and two extra weaknesses to its arsenal.

Heracross's high Attack stat, coupled with its amazing HP, Defense, Special Defense, and Speed, favors its type combination. The Pokemon has access to two amazing abilities, Moxie and Guts.

Moxie lets Heracross raise its Attack stat by one stage with every knocked-out enemy. Meanwhile, Guts adds a 1.5x damage multiplier to the creature's already amazing Attack stats, making it an ideal damage dealer.

4) Scizor

Scizor is a dual Steel and Bug-type Pokemon that can't be found in the wilderness of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One can only get the creature by evolving Scyther.

Scizor is resistant to half of the types in the two games. It is also a hard hitter with an Attack stat of 130.

Scizor's best moveset includes Bullet Punch, X-Scissor, U-Turn, and Acrobatics. These moves, along with its dual-type combination in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, make it an amazing Bug-type Pokemon to use.

5) Volcarona

Volcarona is a dual Bug and Fire-type Pokemon that has been considered a high-tier pick ever since its debut in the franchise. Its base stat total is a whopping 550, which is almost the same as some of the Legendary Pokemon in the games.

Volcarona's best moves are Quiver Dance, Fiery Dance, Bug Buzz, and Solar Beam, as they provide immense damage potential. These moves also offer incredible coverage against Rock and Water-type fighters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Volcarona also has another form called Slither Wing. However, it is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and its Great Crater area. Slither Wing Volcarona is a dual Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon with a base stat total of 570.

