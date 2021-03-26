Top 3 Bug Pokemon from Johto

With over eighteen different types of Pokemon and over eight generations to comb through, it may be hard for players to pick a favorite type of Pokemon.

Bug Pokemon are often overlooked when it comes to later generations. However, they were quite popular back in the original runs of the Johto region.

This article takes a look at the top three bug Pokemon from the Johto region.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Bug Pokemon in the Johto region?

#3 - Forretress

Forretress has an immunity to Poison-type Pokemon and moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation II, Forretress is an impressively designed dual-type Bug and Steel-type Pokemon. It is the next evolution of Pineco, starting at level 31.

Forretress has a base stat of 465, with an impeccable defense of 140. It is only weak to fire. However, this is counteracted by Forretress having immunity to Poison-type Pokemon and moves.

Forretress also has a resistance to Normal, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon.

With a Gen II moveset of Explosion, Take Down, Self-destruct and Double-Edge, Forretress will be a phenomenal addition to any trainer's team.

#2 - Heracross

It is very easy to see that Heracross’ stats were designed for battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heracross is a dual-type Bug and Steel-type Pokemon introduced in the Johto region. It is classified as the “Single Horn Pokemon."

With an incredible base stat total of 500, Heracross can handle a good deal of battles on its own. It has an Attack stat of 125, making it a great Pokemon for offense battle strategy.

When playing the first two Generation II games, Heracross can be found on Routes 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 42, 43, and 44 (The Headbutt Tree). In Pokemon, Crystal Heracross can be obtained in Azalea Town and on Routes 33, 42, and 44.

#1 - Scizor

Scizor has a base stat total of 500 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scizor is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the Johto region. It is a dual-type Bug and Steel Pokemon introduced to the PokeWorld in Generation II. Scizor evolves from Scyther when traded while holding a Metal Coat.

The Pincer Pokemon, as it is categorized, has a base stat total of 500. This comes with a pretty good base Attack stat of 130.

Along with impressive stats, Scizor is immune to Poison-type Pokemon and moves. It is also resistant to Normal, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon.