Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All gym rematch guide

Even after completing the main story of both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is much more content waiting to be unlocked. Players can go back and rematch with the gym leaders to unlock the full potential of the game. After their first defeat, each gym leader gets powered up even more.

In the rematch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders evolve their original party members and add a new Pokemon to their list. However, there is no need to repeat the gym test, and one can get straight inside the building and battle the leader.

All Pokemon used by these gym leaders along with their types and overall weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are listed below for your convenience.

A list of all Gym battle rematches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have three storylines with separate gym leaders for each of them. Victory Road is the standard path for both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which involves battling the traditional eight gyms.

CORTONDO GYM (KATY, BUG) BATTLE REMATCH

Lokix - Level 65 (bug/dark)

- Level 65 (bug/dark) Forretress - Level 65 (bug/steel)

- Level 65 (bug/steel) Heracross - Level 65 (bug/fighting)

- Level 65 (bug/fighting) Spidops - Level 65 (bug)

- Level 65 (bug) Ursaring - Level 66 (Normal-type with Bug-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Flying, Fire, and Rock-type

ARTAZON GYM (BRASSIUS, GRASS) BATTLE REMATCH

Lilligant - Level 65 (Grass-type)

- Level 65 (Grass-type) Tsareena - Level 65 (Grass-type)

- Level 65 (Grass-type) Breloom - Level 65 (Grass and Fighting-type)

- Level 65 (Grass and Fighting-type) Arboliva - Level 65 (Grass and Normal-type)

- Level 65 (Grass and Normal-type) Sudowoodo - Level 66 (Rock-type with Grass-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type

LEINVICA GYM (IONO, ELECTRIC) BATTLE REMATCH

Kilowattrel - Level 65 (Electric and Flying-type)

- Level 65 (Electric and Flying-type) Luxray - Level 65 (Electric-type)

- Level 65 (Electric-type) Bellibolt - Level 65 (Electric-type)

- Level 65 (Electric-type) Electrode - Level 65 (Electric-type)

- Level 65 (Electric-type) Mismagius - Level 66 (Ghost-type with Electric-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Ground-type

CASCARRAFA GYM (KOFU, WATER) BATTLE REMATCH

Veluza - Level 65 (Water and Psychic-type)

- Level 65 (Water and Psychic-type) Pelipper - Level 65 (Water and Flying-type)

- Level 65 (Water and Flying-type) Clawitzer - Level 65 (Water-type)

- Level 65 (Water-type) Wugtrio - Level 65 (Water-type)

- Level 65 (Water-type) Crabominable - Level 66 (Fighting and Ice-type with Water-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Electric and Grass-type

MEDALI GYM (LARRY, NORMAL) BATTLE REMATCH

Oinkolonge - Level 65 (Normal-type)

- Level 65 (Normal-type) Braviary - Level 65 (Normal and Flying-type)

- Level 65 (Normal and Flying-type) Dudunsparce - Level 65 (Normal-type)

- Level 65 (Normal-type) Komala - Level 65 (Normal-type)

- Level 65 (Normal-type) Staraptor - Level 66 (Normal and Flying-type with Normal-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Fighting-type

MONTENEVERA GYM (RYME, GHOST) BATTLE REMATCH

Mimikyu - Level 65 (Ghost and Fairy-type)

- Level 65 (Ghost and Fairy-type) Banette - Level 65 (Ghost-type)

- Level 65 (Ghost-type) Houndstone - Level 65 (Ghost-type)

- Level 65 (Ghost-type) Spiritomb - Level 65 (Ghost and Dark-type)

- Level 65 (Ghost and Dark-type) Toxtricity - Level 66 (Electric-type with Ghost-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Ghost and Dark-type

ALFORNADA GYM (TULIP, PSYCHIC) BATTLE REMATCH

Farigiarf - Level 65 (Normal and Psychic-type)

- Level 65 (Normal and Psychic-type) Gallade - Level 65 (Psychic and Fighting-type)

- Level 65 (Psychic and Fighting-type) Gardevior - Level 65 (Psychic and Fairy-type)

- Level 65 (Psychic and Fairy-type) Espathra - Level 65 (Psychic-type)

- Level 65 (Psychic-type) Florges - Level 66 (Fairy-type with Psychic-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types

GLASEADO GYM (GRUSHA, ICE) REMATCH

Frosmoth - Level 65 (Ice and bug-type)

- Level 65 (Ice and bug-type) Beartic - Level 65 (Ice-type)

- Level 65 (Ice-type) Cetitan - Level 65 (Ice-type)

- Level 65 (Ice-type) Weavile - Level 65 (Dark and Ice-type)

- Level 65 (Dark and Ice-type) Altaria - Level 66 (Dragon and Flying-type with Ice-type Tera)

Weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type

After winning against all of the aforementioned gym leaders again for the second time, you will be called back to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet school. It holds an Academy Ace Tournament where you have to fight four high-level random students and teachers. This tournament rewards you with money and EXP after successfully defeating all opponents.

