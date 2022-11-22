Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Larry (Medali Gym)

The long-awaited ninth generation of Pokemon Games is finally here in the form of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With these games comes a wave of new challenges in the form of Titan Pokemon, villainous students, and of course, the franchise staple of eight different Gym Leaders.

One of the many trainers who'll appear in the Paldea region is the melancholic salaryman and Normal-type Gym Leader, Larry. Don't let his disheveled appearance and innocuous name fool you. Aside from being a hardy battler, Larry frequents local restaurants in his home city of Medali.

While some may not struggle with him and his team of powerful Normal-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, others may need some pointers for their impending gym battle. Some players may also need help when it comes to Larry's gym test as it presents a unique challenge.

Larry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Gym test answers and helpful team compositions

Larry preparing for battle in Pokemon Scarlet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before starting any gym battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers must first complete a gym test. Many on social media have claimed that Larry's test is long, tedious, and boring.

Once the test begins, talk to the waiter and order rice balls, medium serving, fire blast style, and lemon. This is the correct "secret menu" item required to pass the test. After placing the order, trainers will be notified of having cleared the test and can finally challenge Larry, the Medali Gym Leader.

He will start the battle with his trusty Komala. At this stage, it would be best to open with a Fighting-type as Komala only has Slam and Sucker Punch for attacking moves. Slam has notoriously bad accuracy, while Sucker Punch is a Dark-type move so it will deal minimal damage against Fighting-type Pokemon.

For the next stage, Larry will send out his Dudunsparce. One of the new Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some trainers may not be 100% sure of its typing. Contrary to popular perception, Dudunsparce doesn't have a secondary Dragon-typing. Instead, it remains a pure Normal-type, making it weak to Fighting-type attacks.

Finally, Larry sends out his ace Pokemon, Staraptor. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, every Gym Leader terastallizes their final Pokemon. Given that Staraptor is originally a Normal and Flying-type, Larry actually makes it weaker by removing its Flying typing. This glaring weakness leaves it vulnerable to Fighting-type attacks.

Since Larry's entire gym team is weak against Fighting-type attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will need a powerful Fighting-type Pokemon. Thankfully, Gallade is the perfect answer to this situation. A Dawn Stone can be found in the ruins just outside of Medali, so all trainers have to do is find a male Kirlia.

