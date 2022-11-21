What is Gallade's new ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Exploring Sharpness and its effects

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally here, but players must contend with massive changes to reign supreme. While the competitive scene is yet to kickstart since it was globally released a couple of days ago, many have noticed some of these new additions.

The Sharpness ability was revealed when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was made compatible with Pokemon Home. However, players were yet to try it out since the trait was restricted to the future generation nine titles. Sharpness was originally set for Gallade, Hisuian Samurott, and Kleavor.

It is a rare occurrence for classic Pokemon to receive a new ability in a certain region. With this in mind, this must be Game Freak's attempt to breathe new life into Gallade and make the Blade Pokemon relevant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But does this ability make any difference?

Sharpness Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Cutting Edge or Still Dull?

Gallade as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If trainers want to give this new ability a try, they can do so by evolving a Gallade. This can be done using a Dawn Stone which can be found in the ruins outside Medali. Unsurprisingly, the caveat of evolving a male Kirlia into a Gallade still stands.

However, there is still a 50/50 chance that trainers will find a Ralts or Kirlia capable of having the Sharpness ability. To determine this aspect, simply check its ability ahead of time. If the Ralts or Kirlia have the Trace ability, it will gain Sharpness upon becoming Gallade.

So what exactly is this new ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Its effects in-game are "Powers up slicing moves," but that is quite vague. Even with this description, trainers will still know how useful this ability is on Gallade, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, considering the majority of its learnable moves are "slashing."

The exact effect of Sharpness is that it increases the base power of all blade attacks by 50%. That said, there are some surprising moves that enjoy this multiplier. Here is a list of all the attacks considered "blade moves":

Aerial Ace

Air Cutter

Air Slash

Aqua Cutter

Behemoth Blade

Bitter Blade

Ceaseless Edge

Cross Poison

Cut

Fury Cutter

Kowtow Cleave

Leaf Blade

Night Slash

Population Bomb

Psycho Cut

Razor Leaf

Razor Shell

Sacred Sword

Slash

Solar Blade

Stone Axe

X-Scissor

With Gallade being able to learn a fair amount from the listed attacks, a trainer should have no trouble getting value from this new ability. So how can one begin gearing their new Gallade for online play in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With Gallade having numerous coverage options in terms of blade moves, it's best to opt for an all-out offensive build with max attack and speed EVs. Gallade has a high special defense, so amplify this with an Assault Vest. That said, it will lose the ability to use status moves like Swords Dance.

A moveset of Psycho Cut, Sacred Sword, Night Slash, and Leaf Blade will provide a great range of coverage, but this is entirely up to the player. Gallade's natural moveset is filled with blade attacks.

Overall, Gallade may not be the next Dracovish, but the addition of Sharpness in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaves the fan-favorite creature with promising potential. Players should keep an eye out for this Psychic-type during their journey through the Paldea region.

Poll : 0 votes