With The Teal Mask DLC release right around the corner, there are plenty of discussions and speculations among the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community. There is a fresh batch of pocket monsters, abilities, and characters, so it is understandable that trainers worldwide are eager to check out everything on offer. One common question amongst players has been how to start The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once it launches.

Read on to find how you can dive into The Teal Mask DLC in the latest Gen IX titles. This information is particularly useful for newcomers to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: How to begin the DLC?

According to the information available on the game's official website, players will need to begin the Treasure Hunt in either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. This will likely take around three hours for trainers to reach on average. Once they have started the Treasure Hunt, they can directly dive into The Teal Mask DLC.

To begin the Treasure Hunt, players will have to make their way to the in-game academy (depending on which version of the game they have, it will either be Naranja or Uva). They will likely have to unlock the three main quests in-game, namely Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

The Teal Mask DLC sees players go on a school trip to the land of Kitakami. The idyllic village is bathed with pomp and fervor, with a festival raging on. New Legendaries, pocket monsters, and characters have already been revealed, with more sure to appear once the expansion is finally available.

Recent leaks have also showcased debuting abilities, Pokedex information, and new Pokemon like Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask DLC.

The official description states:

"Your trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. You’ll meet new friends and Pokémon as you unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land."

Interested players who already have Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass (containing both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk) for $34.99 from the Nintendo eShop. Trainers should keep in mind that they will need two DLC copes if they wish to play them on both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

For those wondering when the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC will launch, check out our Teal Mask DLC release time guide for all regions.