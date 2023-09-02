Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask leaks share new abilities and details

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC leaks are coming thick and fast, with trainers around the world getting a look at the various reported 'mons, moves, abilities, and more. In today's article, the leaked set of abilities for the upcoming chapter of the game is provided. These were shared by @CentroLeaks on X (previously Twitter).

While @CentroLeaks is a reputed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker, readers are advised to take the below-mentioned information with a grain of salt. It is always recommended to wait for an official confirmation from The Pokemon Company.

Mind's Eye, Supersweet Syrup, and more new abilities reportedly coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask DLC

According to the leaks provided by @CentroLeaks on X (previously Twitter), the following abilities will be arriving with The Teal Mask DLC to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Mind's Eye (Bloodmoon Ursaluna): The Pokémon ignores changes to opponents' evasiveness, its accuracy can't be lowered, and it can hit Ghost types with Normal- and Fighting-type moves.

The Pokémon ignores changes to opponents' evasiveness, its accuracy can't be lowered, and it can hit Ghost types with Normal- and Fighting-type moves. Supersweet Syrup (Dipplin): A sickly sweet scent spreads across the field the first time the Pokémon enters a battle, lowering the evasiveness of opposing Pokémon.

A sickly sweet scent spreads across the field the first time the Pokémon enters a battle, lowering the evasiveness of opposing Pokémon. Hospitality (Poltchageist, Sinistcha): When the Pokémon enters a battle, it showers its ally with hospitality, restoring a small amount of the ally's HP.

When the Pokémon enters a battle, it showers its ally with hospitality, restoring a small amount of the ally's HP. Toxic Chain (Loyal Three): The power of the Pokémon's toxic chain may badly poison any target the Pokémon hits with a move.

The power of the Pokémon's toxic chain may badly poison any target the Pokémon hits with a move. Embody Aspect (Teal Mask Ogrepon): The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Teal Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Speed stat to be boosted.

The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Teal Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Speed stat to be boosted. Embody Aspect (Hearthflame Mask Ogrepon): The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Hearthflame Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Attack stat to be boosted.

The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Hearthflame Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Attack stat to be boosted. Embody Aspect (Wellspring Mask Ogrepon): The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Wellspring Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Sp. Def stat to be boosted.

The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Wellspring Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Sp. Def stat to be boosted. Embody Aspect (Cornerstone Mask Ogrepon): The Pokémon's heart fills with memories, causing the Cornerstone Mask to shine and the Pokémon's Defense stat to be boosted.

The Teal Mask is the first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. It is slated to be released on September 13, 2023.