When is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask releasing?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have continued to entertain fans worldwide, thanks to their regular raid updates and evolving PvP meta. However, plenty of players have waited patiently since Pokemon Day 2023 for additional details surrounding the two-part DLC, Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which is split between the expansions The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

The two DLC expansions will be released at separate times to create a cohesive full picture of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero campaign, with The Teal Mask arriving first and The Indigo Disk sometime after. Trainers will travel to new lands complete with new and returning Pokemon and meet more than a few characters along the way.

But when is The Teal Mask being released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Thanks to the Pokemon Presents event on August 8, 2023, we now have an answer.

When will The Teal Mask release for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Thanks to the recent Pokemon Presents showing, fans were given more than a few details on upcoming Pocket Monsters projects. From Pokemon GO and the Horizons animated series' dub to the return of Detective Pikachu, there was something to be excited about for every kind of trainer.

Regardless, the presentation also brought plenty of details surrounding The Teal Mask for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Among other notable points, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company confirmed that The Teal Mask DLC would land on Nintendo Switch consoles on September 13, 2023.

What can players expect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC?

Although the full picture of what awaits Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers likely won't be completely revealed before The Teal Mask launches, the Pokemon Presents trailer did offer a bit more insight than the initial announcement. Much like The Indigo Disk, players will depart the shores of Paldea to experience new locations.

For The Teal Mask, players will visit the mountainous nation of Kitakami as part of a school trip sanctioned by Naranja/Uva Academy. Kitakami is very clearly inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, not too dissimilar from ancient Hisui in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It appears that the school trip coincides with a seasonal festival held in Kitakami, and masks seem to be a huge part of the theme, considering the various stalls selling them during the event. Players can enjoy the festivities, make new friends, and slowly unravel the folklore surrounding Kitakami and the masked Pokemon Ogerpon.

According to the trailer, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will get reacquainted with many returning Pocket Monsters while also meeting new creatures, such as Dipplin and Archaludon, as well as Paradox species like Raging Bolt (past Raikou) and Iron Crown (future Cobalion). This will depend on which game edition trainers are playing (like the creatures in Area Zero in Paldea).

Whatever the case may be, players may just learn a few more things about The Teal Mask before its September 13 release. Just over a month of waiting time is plenty when it comes to learning new information about the DLC's debut.