Pokemon Presents August 2023: Schedule, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Pokemon Presents is all set to return in August 2023, with fans of the long-running franchise eagerly waiting to see what The Pokemon Company has up their sleeves. Rumors regarding an August iteration of the event have been swirling for the past few weeks, and it is now less than a day away.

The upcoming occasion is a periodical presentation done by the parent company of the Pokemon franchise, providing fans with a glimpse of what lies ahead for them. This may include the announcement of new games, series, spinoffs, or fresh information about already announced or existing ones.

The previous iteration was held on February 27, 2023.

Pokemon Presents August 2023: Date and time

The upcoming Pokemon Presents will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 6 am PDT / 9 am EST / 2 pm BST / 6.30 pm IST / 10 pm JST. The entire presentation will likely run for around half an hour of "Pokemon news and a spotlight on the latest happenings across the brand."

Pokemon Presents August 2023 livestream details

Fans will be able to catch the live proceedings of the upcoming event on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The link for the same is provided below.

Catch the livestream here - The Official Pokémon YouTube channel - YouTube

Pokemon Presents 2023: What to expect

With this, we come into the realm of rumors and clever guesswork. It is a no-brainer that we will learn more about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs. Apart from a deeper look at the narrative or the world, concrete release dates for both DLC parts are still missing.

Speaking of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is all but confirmed that we will receive an official announcement regarding Mewtwo being the feature of the next black crystal 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. The teaser's purple hue hints at the same.

A recent Reddit post stated that the Japanese Nintendo newsletter had already confirmed that Mighty Mewtwo would be appearing as the next 7-star Tera Raid boss featuring a Psychic Tera Type. Given the formidable beast's legendary prowess, trainers will be eager to measure up their Paldean team's might against it.

Other than the Gen IX titles, we may learn more about Detective Pikachu Returns. The sequel to the 2016 title Detective Pikachu was revealed at the Nintendo Direct held on June 21.

Pokemon Concierge may also receive a spot at the upcoming Pokemon Presents, with the event revealing a bit more about the upcoming Netflix series. Fans are eagerly waiting to learn about its release date, with the company confirming earlier that it will arrive late this year.