Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rillaboom 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

With the arrival of Mighty Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players around the world are eagerly preparing to face the formidable beast in 7-star Tera Raid Battles. The first phase of the event began earlier today (July 28) and will continue through the weekend. Those who miss out on it will get to participate next week.

Given the usual difficulty surrounding 7-star Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to adjust accordingly and properly strategize if you want to make easy work of the Tera Raid boss. To do so, you will need to learn about moves, counters, abilities, and more of the ongoing Tera Raid boss.

What are the moves and counters for Rillaboom in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Rillaboom with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!

Details regarding the Mighty Rillaboom 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Will not appear

Mark - Mightiest Mark , signifying a pocket monster captured from a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

, signifying a pocket monster captured from a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Catchable - Similar to other black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, trainers can only capture Rillaboom once per save data .

. Tera Type - Normal

Nature - Jolly

Ability - Grassy Surge : According to Bulbapedia, it changes the ground into Grass Terrain when a Pokemon with this ability comes into a battle.

: According to Bulbapedia, it changes the ground into Grass Terrain when a Pokemon with this ability comes into a battle. Moves - Drum Beating, Acrobatics, Body Slam, Low Kick

Additional Moves - Growth, Boomburst, Bulk Up

The potential item drops and rewards for the Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Carbos

Normal Tera Shard

TM 066 (Only once)

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Jolly Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

On top of the Normal Tera Type, Rillaboom is a Grass-type Pokemon, and you will need to keep this in mind before facing it in battle. The best counters for the event include Koraidon (Collision Course, Drain Punch, Screech, Fire Fang), Skeledirge (Torch Song, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp, Slack Off), and Corviknight (Body Press, Screech, Iron Defense, Roost).

For those daring to try to OHKO Mighty Rillaboom (One Hit Knock Out), check out our guide on the same.

In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

The first phase of Mighty Rillaboom began on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue over the weekend until Sunday, July 30, 11:59 pm UTC. It will return again on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am UTC and disappear on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to update their Poke Portal News to the latest available version to participate in the event. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to battle Mighty Rillaboom with other trainers over the internet.