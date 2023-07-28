Best ways to OHKO Mighty Rillaboom in 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

OHKOing 7-star Tera Raids are nothing new in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so this is a guide on how to do it against Mighty Rillaboom. This article references interesting ways some players can OHKO it with friends. Note that this guide is not for solo players. The computer AI cannot help in this regard, so find three like-minded friends to help you out.

There are a few different ways to technically beat Mighty Rillaboom in a single hit. This guide primarily focuses on some Paldean Tauros strategies that concentrate on partnering it with Max Attack Meowscarada, something with Symbiosis as an Ability (like Oranguru) and something bulky enough to use Screech.

How some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers OHKO Mighty Rillaboom in the latest 7-star Tera Raid

This is possible, believe it or not

The above photo is an example that YouTuber PanFro Games used to OHKO the 7-star Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the Pokemon used in his livestream:

Paldean Tauros (Water)

Meowscarada

Venonat

Oranguru

Here was the strategy used:

The Paldean Tauros player waits for their allies to go first. Venonat (with Eviolite) used Screech. Meowscarada uses Flower Trick on Paldean Tauros, who has Anger Point as its Ability and is holding a Focus Sash. Oranguru's Symbiosis will activate, passing Paldean Tauros its Choice Band. It can also use an Attack Order. Paldean Tauros uses Reversal to OHKO Mighty Rillaboom.

This strategy should consistently work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet unless the 7-star Tera Raid happens to have a +Defense nature or high Defense IVs (which would allow it to barely survive). Ideally, the Paldean Tauros will have max Attack EVs and a +Attack Nature to enable it to hit as hard as possible.

Video example

The above Reddit post shows an example of the strategy in play, except Venonat is replaced with Magnemite (who can also use Eviolite). Otherwise, everything else is straightforward and should be easy for readers to visualize.

It is worth noting that Florges and its pre-evolutions also have access to Symbiosis. That means Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers could theoretically replace Oranguru with them to complete the OHKO all the same.

A replacement for Meowscarada isn't recommended since other automatic Critical Hits are unlikely to cause Paldean Tauros' Focus Sash to activate due to not being Super-Effective.

Tips

OHKO strategies can help you easily catch this Mighty Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, this 7-star Tera Raid is notoriously difficult to solo. That means the OHKO strategies are some of the best methods of easily defeating this battle. Other group strategies can also work, so it's not like a player needs to win in a single turn.

The main problem with this method is that some players don't have friends to help them win easily. Matchmaking Discords or Reddit posts may assist trainers in finding buddies willing to beat Mighty Rillaboom in a single hit (or just do it normally).

Note that this guide was made within the first hour of the 7-star Tera Raid going live. New strategies may develop as the event continues in the upcoming days. Best of luck to those seeking to get this free Level 100 Rillaboom.

