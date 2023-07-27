Best Rillaboom PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, moves, and more

Rillaboom is a popular option in the current PvP scene for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Building it for Double Battles is better than doing the same for Singles, although this grass ape is good in both metas. This article will first include set recommendations for Double Battles before diving into Single Battles. Everything from moves, items, EVs, etc., will be listed for the reader's convenience.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is quite a friendly game to dive into for competitive battles. It's easy to max out IVs with Hyper Training, stock up on Vitamins to max out EVs, or change Natures with Mints. Hence, trainers shouldn't have much trouble adapting to the following Rillaboom set suggestions.

How to build Rillaboom for competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Some people with a Shiny version may wish to build it for PvP (Image via Game Freak)

Here is an example Double Battle build for Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Grassy Surge

Nature: Adamant

EVs: 212 HP / 156 Attack / 4 Defence / 76 Sp. Def / 60 Speed

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

Moves: Fake Out + U-Turn + Knock Off + Wood Hammer

Item: Assault Vest or Sitrus Berry

Tera Type: Fire, Water, or Grass

The above EV suggestion is the most popular spread for this grass ape, according to Pikalytics' data on what Showdown users are using. A generic 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense is also renowned for being much easier to build.

The Tera Raid has a Normal Tera Type, but you don't want that for competitive builds (Image via Game Freak)

Fake Out is phenomenal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Double Battle meta. Trainers could potentially force an opponent to skip their turn, which could allow an ally to gang up on them or set up. U-Turn is great for gaining momentum in undesirable matchups, while Knock Off removes an opponent's item.

Wood Hammer is simply a strong Grass STAB. Recoil isn't too bad since Grassy Surge summons a Grassy Terrain to heal grounded Pokemon slightly each turn. Alternate moves to consider include:

Drum Beating: Good Speed control and solid Grass STAB.

Good Speed control and solid Grass STAB. Brick Break: Fighting coverage that shatters screens.

Fighting coverage that shatters screens. Protect: Always useful to make the user invulnerable to most forms of damage in Double Battles.

Always useful to make the user invulnerable to most forms of damage in Double Battles. Tera Blast: This can be useful with Tera Types that aren't Grass.

Now let's check out a Single Battle moveset suggestion.

Best Rillaboom set for Single Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This Pokemon is also good in Single Battles (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a good suggestion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players seeking to build Rillaboom for Single Battles:

Ability: Grassy Surge

Nature: Jolly

EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

Moves: Knock Off + U-Turn + Wood Hammer + Drain Punch

Item: Choice Band, Terrain Extender, Leftovers, or Assault Vest

Tera Type: Grass

The items listed above depend on a player's playstyle. Choice Band hits hard, while Assault Vest makes Rillaboom better against Special Attackers. Leftovers are generic healing each turn, and Terrain Extender is good for prolonging Grassy Terrain. Rillaboom actually has several good alternate moves it could slot into its build. For example:

Leech Seed: Great utility move to sap HP from the enemy and restore an ally's HP

Great utility move to sap HP from the enemy and restore an ally's HP Taunt: Prevents a foe from using a non-attacking move

Prevents a foe from using a non-attacking move Drum Beating: Great STAB while lowering a foe's Speed

Great STAB while lowering a foe's Speed Low Kick: Strong Fighting coverage against heavy foes

Note that the status move suggestions should not be used with Choice Band or Assault Vest.

