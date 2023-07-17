Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Rillaboom

Mighty Rillaboom is set to soon appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers getting to encounter the formidable beast in 7-star Tera Raid Battle events in Paldea during the occasion. The final form of the Generation VIII starter pocket monster, Grookey, will sport a unique Tera Type for the event. Apart from the Tera Raid boss, players will also get special item rewards upon successfully completing the encounter.

The Pokemon Company has utilized the 7-star Tera Raid Battle events to introduce plenty of popular pocket monsters from earlier generations who are not normally available in Paldea. The list includes the likes of Delphox, Samurott, Greninja, Chesnaught, Charizard, and more.

When is Mighty Rillaboom arriving in the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Similar to earlier 7-star Tera Raid Battle events, Mighty Rillaboom will be available in two phases. They are as follows:

The first phase will begin on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second phase will begin on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Details @ Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Normal Tera Type Rillaboom.Runs from July 28th to July 30th and again a week later from August 4th through August 6thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml

Rillaboom will feature the Normal Tera Type for the event, along with the Mightiest Mark. The latter signifies a pocket monster that has been caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Given that the Drummer Pokemon is normally unavailable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will not want to miss out on the event to catch the Mighty Rillaboom.

Catching Rillaboom will also allow trainers to get a hold of Grookey and Thwackey. Once they have caught the Drummer Pokemon from the Tera Raid Battle event, they can breed it with a Ditto in Paldea to get a Grookey Egg.

Once players have hatched said egg, they can evolve Grookey into Thwackey by leveling it to level 16. Thwackey then evolves to Rillaboom at level 35.

Trainers need to keep in mind that bred Grookey, Thwackey, or Rillaboom won't feature the Mightiest Mark. Also, this is the most effective way to get hold of a Shiny Grookey, Shiny Thwackey, and Shiny Rillaboom.

#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

To participate in this unique event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to ensure they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in-game. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to engage Mighty Rillaboom while banding with other trainers online.