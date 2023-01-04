How to obtain 6IV Dittos for breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to taking advantage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's breeding mechanics, Ditto is one of the most important entities. It’s capable of breeding with any creature during a picnic. This is one of the biggest reasons why so many players want to have a Ditto on their roster.

A 6IV Ditto is often considered the perfect Pokemon when it comes to breeding, as the resulting offspring is born with incredibly high IV (Individual Value) stats. However, the creature is one of the hardest to obtain and is incredibly elusive in the wild. Its higher IV versions are even more difficult to acquire. Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how to get 6IV Dittos for breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining 6IV Dittos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

IV is a hidden power stat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. 6IV is the best that a Pocket Monster can hope to achieve in Paldea. This is why getting your hands on a Pokemon with this stat is one of the hardest things to pull off in the game.

To be able to catch a 6IV Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to:

Take part in Six-Star Tera Raid Battles. Five and Six-Star Tera Raid Battles are some of the hardest encounters in both titles if you exclude the incredibly special Seven-Star Tera Raid ones. You will be able to get your hands on a 6IV Ditto by participating and completing a Six-Star Tera Raid.

However, much like coming across a normal Ditto in the wild, the chances of an encounter turning out to be a Ditto in a Six-Star Raid are incredibly low. The odds are 1/32. It goes without saying that you will have to rely on your luck quite a bit for the raid Pokemon to turn out to be Ditto in Scarlet and Violet.

However, you can make your search for the 6IV Ditto less time-consuming by manually resetting the Tera Raid if the raid Pokemon does not turn out to be what you seek. To be able to reset a Six-Star Tera Raid you will be required to alter the Date and Time.

Moreover, when it comes to the Six-Star Ditto Raids themselves, your chances of obtaining a 6IV Ditto are also extremely low. However, you will be guaranteed a 5IV Ditto in them.

Obtaining a 6IV Ditto in the game basically comes down to how lucky you are when the raid begins. While you can accelerate the process by resetting the raids themselves, it’s still quite a hassle to acquire the perfect Ditto in Scarlet and Violet.

However, if you are having a lot of trouble finding the elusive Ditto and want to have a strong roster of 6IV Pokemon in the game, then the next best solution would be to utilize the EV training system by investing in Bottle Caps.

Bottle Caps can be obtained from the Delibird Presents shop in Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Mesagoza. They go for 20,000 Poke Dollars each and facilitate one of the best ways to get stronger Pokemon in the game apart. This includes getting 6IV Dittos and using them for breeding.

