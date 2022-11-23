What is EV training in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how does it work

While the main narrative and storyline of both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are immensely enjoyable, what really sets these games apart from older titles is the end-game grind. If you are looking to play the titles competitively, there are various features that can be unlocked and tried out after the main storyline concludes, especially if you want to make the most of your Pokemon.

One such feature is EV or Effort Value training, where your Pokemon receives Effort Points after defeating other Pokemon in battle. As a base rule, your Pokemon will get one point added to their stats every time they gain four Effort Points.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Check out the latest Overview Trailer to get ready before the games release tomorrow!



ninten.do/6014dIHrj Learn about the world of #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet , including different features of the new open-world experience, Pokémon and Trainers you’ll meet, and more!Check out the latest Overview Trailer to get ready before the games release tomorrow! Learn about the world of #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet, including different features of the new open-world experience, Pokémon and Trainers you’ll meet, and more!Check out the latest Overview Trailer to get ready before the games release tomorrow!📺 ninten.do/6014dIHrj https://t.co/Wxo0PyLNci

Interestingly, there is much more to the system, allowing you to create a truly powerful Pokemon squad. The EV training might seem slightly complicated at first, which is why many within the community are struggling with it.

Today’s guide will specifically go over everything you need to know about the EV training system in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Looking closer at the EV training system in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The primary aim of EV training in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet is to increase certain stats of your Pokemon by defeating some specific Pokemon which provide that stat bonus. For instance, you will be able to add more points to your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack stats if you fight and defeat a Haunter during EV training.

Considering that specific monsters provide boosts to particular stats, you need to be aware of the Pokemon that you will need to fight if there's a stat that you want to improve. This versatile system will allow you to make the most of your favorite Pokemon by making them incredibly more powerful than their base form.

How to maximize EV training in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Normally, you will be able to fight and beat a particular Pokemon to boost specific stats in-game. However, you will be able to improve the results of your training by making your Pokemon hold Power Items.

Although this will reduce your Pokemon’s speed by half, it will significantly enhance the number of EV points they receive. Power Items cost 10,000 Pokedollars each, and given below is a list of all the Power Items that you can obtain in the games.

Macho Brace: Gives 2x EVs of the wild Pokemon you defeat.

Power Weight: +8 HP EVs

Power Bracer: +8 Attack EVs

Power Belt: +8 Defense EVs

Power Lens: +8 Special Attack EVs

Power Band: +8 Special Defense EVs

Power Anklet: +8 Speed EVs

Besides Power Items, Vitamins help with EV points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well. For 10,000 Pokedollars, you can get Vitamins that will instantly increase your EV points. Here is a list of all the Vitamins:

HP Up: +10 HP EVs

Protein: +10 Attack EVs

Iron: +10 Defense EVs

Calcium: +10 Special Attack EVs

Zinc: +10 Special Defense EVs

Carbos: +10 Speed EVs

How to check EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While there is no direct way to check EVs in Scarlet and Violet, you can, however, determine the value by checking the Yellow stat chart that contains your Pokemon’s summary.

You can do this by going to the Menu and selecting your Pokemon before clicking on Check Summary. After scrolling to Moves and Stats, you can then press L to “Change Graph.”

This graph will show you the Pokemon’s stats as well as the amount of EV training that they have completed so far.

It’s important to note here that you will be able to max out a Pokemon’s stats with the help of EV training. Once that particular stat is maxed out, it will have a yellow sparkle around it in the graph.

Poll : 0 votes