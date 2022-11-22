How to check and increase your Pokemon’s IVs in Scarlet and Violet 

There are a lot of gameplay mechanics and features that you will get to try out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet while you are completing the narrative, and also after the main storyline is over.

Apart from Victory Road, there are two other storylines that you can enjoy in the new franchise entries. This is especially good since enemies get significantly harder as the narrative progresses.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet are available now! Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet are available now! https://t.co/MqNI8GAGod

However, if you wish to have an easier time, or are a veteran of the series, you might be looking to have Pokemon in your party with the perfect IVs (Individual Values). Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow you to check the IV of the critters who are in your inventory.

Unfortunately, the games are not exactly clear on how you can do it, which is why many in the community are having a fair bit of problems with the system. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can check as well as increase your Pokemon's IVs in Scarlet and Violet.

Checking your Pokemon’s IVs in Scarlet and Violet

To be able to check your Pokemon's IVs in Scarlet and Violet, you will first be required to get your hands on the Judgement Feature.

You will be able to get it once:

You have completed the Victory Road storyline. Hence, to unlock it, you will need to defeat every Gym Leader across the vast open world of Paldea. Once you are through with that, a final challenge awaits you.

For the final task, you will need to defeat the Elite Four and the Top Champion, Geeta, which will automatically make you the Pokemon Champion of the region.

Once you have that mantle by defeating Geeta, you will need to go to the closest Poke Centre to talk to the counter lady there. Once you interact with her, you will successfully unlock the Judgement feature.

IVs are short for Individual Values in the games and signify your Pokemon's core stats and the outcome they are most likely to have when in battle. You can check these by opening the IV Checker, which will be unlocked after the Judgement feature is obtained. Then, when you press the "+" Button two times, you will get the following IV grades:

Best

Fantastic

Very Good

Pretty Good

Decent

No Good

The best grade is what you will need to aim for, especially if you are looking to invest a significant amount of time grinding out the titles' post-game content.

Increasing your Pokemon’s IVs in Scarlet and Violet

To be able to increase your Pokemon’s IVs in Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to use the Hyper Training feature in the game. You will be able to do this by making your way to Montenevera and then to the NPC who is with an Abomasnow.

The NPC will be located behind the Montenevera Poke Center and you will be able to use him to start Hyper Training. However, it comes at a cost, and you will need to pay him with a Bottle Cap or a Gold Bottle Cap.

You will be able to obtain Bottle Caps from the Delibird Present Shops for 20,000 Poke Dollars or LP. Once you have the resource, you can then pay it to the NPC, select the Pokemon and the particular stat that you want to raise, and then start the Training.

After a couple of seconds, your Pokemon’s IV will increase. However, do keep in mind that you will not be able to use Hyper Training on Pokemon who are below level 50.

Poll : 0 votes