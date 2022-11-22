Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community find new ways to increase running speed in-game

Redditor u/hamsterhead64 published a video on the forum showing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's characters speedrunning through the map. The community has been ecstatic with his new post, which has received a ton of engagement. The same video was also shared on Twitter. Some community members used the video to troll developers.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release was met with great enthusiasm as players eagerly explored the nuances offered by the two titles. Many players have taken this opportunity to develop creative content using the game. The Gen 9 title, with its versatile gameplay mechanics, has been a treasure trove for glitch hunters.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of different Reddit users.

Reddit captivated by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet speedrunning video

The short speedrunning video kicked off a massive debate within the Pokémon community. Players have been hunting to find ways to beat the game by exploiting loopholes. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community has found a new ray of hope and is now looking for other game mechanics glitches, given this new video's revelation.

The Redditor's video showed one of the characters running at great speed but achieving such velocity is not possible in the game's mechanics. This was initially confusing, but the video later clarified that the game was hooked up to the external controller.

This secondary Bluetooth controller was hooked to the main console. The player then held the directional sticks of both controllers simultaneously in the same direction. This made the character sprint in that direction.

Running faster can help cover a broad section of the map. This ability would be incredibly beneficial for exploration.

The same video was also uploaded to Twitter, and it went viral. The community was eager to find this bug/hidden feature.

Some fans consider this a problem, which they hope will be patched by developers at some point. Others seem confident that they can use this as a legitimate game feature. This could be a way to get multiple players involved.

Graphics have been a consistent sore point for the community. Many were frustrated with the game's lackluster art. Complaints about low frame rate, weird texture, and bugs have become a staple feature. Fans of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in disbelief that this is the outcome of a multi-year-long project. They accused the franchise of becoming a money grab over time.

Scarlet and Violet's players are frustrated that their concerns are getting noticed. So far, developers have not released a patch. Several players shared other bugs they found during gameplay. A glitch shared by u/shadowthiefo showed the player being instantly transported to Area 4. The video was also shared on social media and received much attention.

The latest video has been out for two days, and the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developers haven't yet addressed it. Several bugs have also shown up, with frame rate drops being the most prominent. At the moment, the community is waiting for a solution to the lingering issues.

