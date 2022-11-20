"How does Nintendo keep getting away with this?!" - Disguised Toast critiques Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" traversed through the first open-world RPGs in the Pokemon series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by Game Freak on November 20.

While progressing through the adventure, Disguised Toast noticed some animations that seemed to break the immersion. He was taken aback by the low framerate and called out the developers for reusing it multiple times.

The OfflineTV member took the opportunity to critique the game and shared his opinions by saying:

"How does Nintendo keep getting away with this?! You can't keep cranking out technically terrible Pokemon games, and expect it to be like, the most sold-out Pokemon game ever! You can't keep getting away with this!"

Disguised Toast goes off on Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, calls them "technically terrible" games

On November 20, Jeremy dedicated a livestream to playing Pokemon Scarlet. At the 1:53 mark, he arrived in an in-game classroom with several characters reusing low-framerate animations. This astounded the streamer as he exclaimed:

"What are these animations, though?! They're also using the same animation, by the way. You really couldn't render like, 30 FPS. 30! That's all I'm asking. 30 FPS. You really' couldn't?!"

He wondered how Nintendo "kept getting away" with releasing "technically terrible" games.

Timestamp: 01:53:07

The Heartstone enthusiast was curious about the pre-order statistics for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

When Disguised Toast saw that the games were "breaking sales records," he opined that the Pokemon game developers put "zero effort" into optimizing the game:

"No! Honestly, as long as they keep breaking the sales record, they're going to keep doing it. Like, keep shoveling out like this! I think Pokemon is a great franchise and like, the concept is great. But the technical, like, aspect of it is terrible. It's been terrible for the last 20 years. They make it zero effort. Absolutely no effort in like, optimizing anything!"

Disguised Toast compared Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet with the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and remarked:

"Like, Breath of the Wild came out on the Nintendo Switch in the first year. It's been what, six years since the Nintendo Switch came out? This game is like, less intensive than Breath of the Wild. And somehow, this is like, technically worse. How does that happen?"

Jeremy noticed another instance of animation with a low framerate being used five minutes later. He speculated on what was going on in the game, saying:

"Okay so, I assume the way they coded this is if the object is like, more than five feet away, use less FPS to save like, RAM or something. And then when you get closer, it's like, 'Oh, he's getting closer! Let's up that FPS a little bit! Oh, he's next to it? I will crank that FPS up! It's like, they won't even notice. Trust me. They're going to see it from far away, they won't know...'"

The discussion concluded with Disguised Toast claiming that the hardware in the Nintendo Switch is not that weak:

"The Nintendo Switch is not that weak! It can handle animating two birds, right? There's nothing else happening on the screen. Literally just the two birds flapping!"

Fans react to Disguised Toast's take on Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Disguised Toast's take on the game (Images via OTV COPIUM/YouTube)

While one viewer suggested that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are "one of the better" games produced, another community member asserted that the poor optimization of the two open-world RPGs is the fault of Game Freak, not Nintendo.

