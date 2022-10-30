"Getting the bag from another platform" - Disguised Toast claims he won't be on Twitch 'for long'

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hinted that he won't be on Twitch "for long" during his October 30 livestream.

The discussion began when Disguised Toast revealed that he was hosting a sponsored segment and that "it was the only reason" he was livestreaming. After some viewers inquired if Jeremy had become a "full-time sponsored streamer," he replied:

"Look, let me tell you guys the truth. The truth is, I'm not going to be on Twitch for long. I'm getting the bag from another platform, so I'm squeezing my audience for all they got. I'm doing it as much sponsored streams as I can before I get the bag and move. All right? There, I said it."

Disguised Toast claims he's "getting the bag" from another livestreaming platform, and talks about how viewers "could help him out"

During the early moments of his October 30 broadcast, Jeremy revealed that he was hosting a sponsored segment on his channel, and that it was the only reason he was livestreaming. He said:

"I'm not going to lie to you, I'm going to be honest with you chat, because you guys are all adults and you guys can handle the harsh truth. The harsh truth is that, I have a sponsored stream today, and that's the only reason why I'm streaming. Don't get it twisted, chat. It's not like, I like streaming. That's purely because of the sponsored stream. Do not get it twisted."

The streamer concluded his jest by saying that his viewers "got him":

"All right, fine! You guys got me. It's because I care."

Disguised Toast soon noticed a community member stating that he had become a "full-time sponsored streamer."

Timestamp: 00:07:42

Upon reading the aforementioned comment, the Hearthstone enthusiast claimed that he won't be on Twitch "for long." He added that he was "getting the bag" from other livestreaming platforms.

Jeremy then jokingly mentioned how his viewers "could help him out":

"You know how you can me out? Remember, we're all in this together. When I make money, we make money, because you guys love me and I love you guys. Right? So when I'm making money, I don't want you to think like, I'm making money. I want you guys to think about it as like, 'We're making money.' The money goes to my bank account, let me be clear."

Disguised Toast continued the conversation by mentioning how he "enforces" his viewers and makes them "feel more invested" in buying his merch:

"But attitude I want you guys to have, it's like, when I win in TFT (Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics), when I win in Hearthstone, I say, 'We won, chat!' That's why, you know, enforces chat, it's like, 'We won.' Technically I'm the one winning, but when I frame it as 'Us winning,' you guys feel more invested in the outcome, and therefore you'll buy my merch."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as numerous streaming community members provided their take on the streamer's clip. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the Disguised Toast's clip (Images via POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast started streaming on Twitch in 2016, and has since gone on to attract more than 2.7 million followers on his channel. The 30-year-old content creator is part of one of the most famous streamer organizations called OfflineTV.

