Twitch streamer TheDanDangler banned for the seventh time

On October 30, Twitch streamer and TikTok personality Danyell "TheDanDangler" was suspended for the seventh time on Twitch. The announcement came via the automated Twitter account, StreamerBans:

Danyell was allegedly banned live on stream while hosting the "biggest party" on Twitch.

Fans react to TheDanDangler's seventh Twitch ban

The content creator's Twitch ban gained traction on Twitter as the announcement thread attracted more than 28 fan reactions. One Twitter user wanted to know the reason for Danyell's seventh suspension:

Twitter user @Tondruh voiced their opinions by stating that if a streamer gets suspended seven times on the platform, then they should "just stay banned at that point":

Tondruh @Tondruh @StreamerBans @thedandangler If you get banned 7 times and then you should just stay banned at that point @StreamerBans @thedandangler If you get banned 7 times and then you should just stay banned at that point 💀

Another community member remarked that TheDanDangler has been banned seven times in the past 14 months:

One user commented, saying that Danyell "got the world record" for being the most banned streamer:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Andrew @Canadian780 @StreamerBans @thedandangler 7 bans are kidding damn it’s not who u know it’s who u blow @StreamerBans @thedandangler 7 bans are kidding damn it’s not who u know it’s who u blow

Who is TheDanDangler?

The 22-year-old is a partnered Twitch streamer who started her online career in 2019. She currently has 428,333 followers and averages more than 2.9k viewers per stream.

Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, Danyell is also an avid gamer. She has played and streamed Call of Duty: Warzone for more than 1,600 hours on her channel.

She has also played other popular FPS titles such as Apex Legends, Valorant, Hyper Scape, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Michigan native made headlines earlier this year when she called out Twitch for not giving "sick days or time off." In a now-deleted tweet, Danyell said:

"Got banned for watching Forged in Fire on stream. I have COVID and don't feel well enough to entertain. @Twitch does absolutely nothing for sick days or time off. I have a $4,000 vet bill to pay when I pick River up. I'm so upset right now. I just want to cry in a ball."

Neither TheDanDangler nor the livestreaming platform have provided a reason for the American personality's seventh suspension. More updates regarding the ban will be provided after details emerge.

