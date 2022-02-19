Who is TheDanDangler? Twitch streamer who demanded “sick days” when banned has been banned again

TheDanDangler has been making news and headlines for the past few months after she was banned from the streaming platform Twitch due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike on January 12, 2022.

After she was banned, she promptly went to Twitter in order to appeal the strike by saying that Twitch did not provide her with “sick days” and that she had $4,000 worth of vet bills racked up.

Since then, the tweet has been deleted, but some users on the social media platform have saved screenshots and shared it for others to see.

Who is TheDanDangler?

Danyell, famously known as TheDanDangler is an American content creator and streamer who is present on multiple platforms like Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She is a partnered Twitch streamer who is sponsored by the gaming company HyperX and energy drink brand GFuel.

TheDanDangler is known for primarily playing the game Call of Duty: Warzone, where she generally solo queues. She also dives into different First Person Shooter (FPS) games like Apex Legends and HyperScape.

Her Twitch channel is ranked 2,723 on the global chart and is followed by 231k followers. She averages around 900 viewers per stream and had a peak of 1.3k viewers back in July 2021. The streamer streamed for a total of 1,431 hours in 2021 and was active for 258 days on the platform.

Aside from her presence on Twitch, TheDanDangler is also active on YouTube where she has 38.8k subscribers with a total of 1.6 million channel views. She regularly uploads content to her YouTube channel which consists of clips and various other content from her livestreams.

Twitch streamer TheDanDangler’s recent ban on Twitch

TheDanDangler received her second ban from Twitch on January 12, 2022. As mentioned earlier, it was due to a DMCA strike and she was handed a two-day suspension. During her suspension period, she made a controversial tweet where she asked Twitch staff to give her “sick days” payment.

Following this controversy, the streamer was banned once again on February 18, 2022. This time, the reason for her ban was that she was wearing inappropriate attire during the livestream.

In the same fashion as her second ban, she jumped on Twitter and started to explain the reasoning behind her ban and then went on to compare her attire with other well-known female streamers like Amouranth.

TheDanDangler @thedandangler Just got a ban on twitch for this outfit… meanwhile….. Just got a ban on twitch for this outfit… meanwhile….. https://t.co/E1k2Wd2it2

However, this tweet has not yet been deleted by the streamer and has gained more traction than her previous controversial tweet. One of the reasons behind comparing herself to other well-known female streamers was to highlight the bias on the platform.

TheDanDangler @thedandangler ill only say this one time. im not trying to get anyone banned. im simply showing the bias twitch has. some streamers can do what they want and others cant. whats that about?? ill only say this one time. im not trying to get anyone banned. im simply showing the bias twitch has. some streamers can do what they want and others cant. whats that about??

The audience on Twitter reacted to the streamer’s take in an expected fashion. While some showed sympathy towards the streamer, others poked fun at her and referenced her past tweets.

Nick @NICKNASSTY_ @thedandangler Leave the platform if you’re that mad at them. Simple. @thedandangler Leave the platform if you’re that mad at them. Simple.

Bex🇬🇧🌸 @bexuki @thedandangler So sorry! It happened to me a few weeks a back, wearing the same outfits I'd consistently worn for over a year... @thedandangler So sorry! It happened to me a few weeks a back, wearing the same outfits I'd consistently worn for over a year...

🅂hepherd @GeneralCronus ey move lol @thedandangler Pretty sure sending for others ain’t gonna get u unbanned 🥴🥴ey move lol @thedandangler Pretty sure sending for others ain’t gonna get u unbanned 🥴🥴 🐍ey move lol

Gatorkissman @thekissman2

It’s about the amount of people reporting you. If it goes unreported, you won’t get banned.

The consumers of the content choose who violates, not twitch. That’s why the TOS is guidelines not law.

Is it fair? Prob not.

Complaining does nada @thedandangler Yes, some people get away with more.It’s about the amount of people reporting you. If it goes unreported, you won’t get banned.The consumers of the content choose who violates, not twitch. That’s why the TOS is guidelines not law.Is it fair? Prob not.Complaining does nada @thedandangler Yes, some people get away with more. It’s about the amount of people reporting you. If it goes unreported, you won’t get banned. The consumers of the content choose who violates, not twitch. That’s why the TOS is guidelines not law. Is it fair? Prob not. Complaining does nada

Mogull @xMogull @thedandangler @twitch you seem biased and going down hill. YouTube is about to take over if you keep this up @thedandangler @twitch you seem biased and going down hill. YouTube is about to take over if you keep this up 😂😂

Jason Vanslyke @ldsmv123 @thedandangler Don’t get it someone at twitch is having a bad day and taking it out on u @thedandangler Don’t get it someone at twitch is having a bad day and taking it out on u

Later on, TheDanDangler clarified that she was handed a twenty-four hour suspension and also notified her fans regarding the message that Twitch support staff sent her.

It mentioned uploading content, streaming yourself, co-hosts, or guests wearing attire that violates Twitch’s Nudity and Attire Policy, including showing visible outlines of genitals or exposed underbust.

Edited by Atul S