"Again???": Twitch streamer TheDanDangler banned from the platform for the sixth time

Controversial streamer Danyell "TheDanDangler" has once again been struck with a ban by Twitch. The streamer is no stranger to bans, this being her sixth in total (even though she only started streaming in 2020). Aside from some suspensions for inappropriate attire on stream, she also once received a ban over a DMCA claim.

As explained in a Twitter post, this suspension was for the former reason. She uploaded a screenshot of the email sent by Twitch officials that listed the reason as "Inappropriate Attire." Danyell claimed that she had worn the outfit multiple times before, but had never been penalized. Streamer Bans, the automated bot that reports on Twitch suspensions, tweeted about the incident:

Danyell, a 22-year-old Michigan native and Twitch streamer who was born in 1999, was accepted as a partnered streamer in February 2020. She claims that the nickname "TheDanDangler" she acquired while playing soccer as a young girl and the abbreviation of her first name are the origins of the moniker.

Being her sixth ban, many on Twitter sounded exasperated and joked about the platform permanently banning her. Twitter user @Almighty_Zoro said:

"AGAIN??? MAKE IT A PERMA!!"

Twitter reacts as TheDanDangler faces fifth ban of the year

TheDanDangler is well known for playing Call of Duty: Warzone, where she typically queues alone. Additionally, she actively engages in FPS games like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Her top most played game on Twitch is Warzone, with an impressive 1,647 hours of streaming time, according to Twitch Tracker. She has even played with NickMercs.

With a follower count of 398,299, she is also ranked 724 in the whole world. She was averaging a respectable 3.7K viewers on her streams when she got banned. TheDanDangler gained some traction in January 2022 when she infamously asked Twitch to offer her sick day pay while she was banned for two days. Between January and September, she was banned thrice.

"How many chances does one get these days": Twitter reactions

After she got banned during her recent stream, TheDanDangler took to Twitter to voice her issues, and her tweets gained a lot of traction. She also mentioned that the ban was for 24 hours so she would be back the next day.

As a known figure in the streaming community, many people had things to say about the ban. While fans thought it was unfair, a substantial group was unhappy with Twitch's policy of serving small bans for infractions that have no effect on the streamer's behavior:

Eric Shunn @Eric__Shunn @thedandangler This now makes 2 of the streamers in the Panda streamhouse that are banned. You would think being successful professional streamers they would know what is and isn’t allowed by their employer @thedandangler This now makes 2 of the streamers in the Panda streamhouse that are banned. You would think being successful professional streamers they would know what is and isn’t allowed by their employer

Lawrence• @VessmanZ @thedandangler Ok I think Twitch is beings for certain streamers be suspended/ban. Idk get better Dandangler you'll be fine. @thedandangler Ok I think Twitch is beings for certain streamers be suspended/ban. Idk get better Dandangler you'll be fine.

yes @_rickyravioli @thedandangler At this point are you actually surprised? Surely not @thedandangler At this point are you actually surprised? Surely not

Masroor21 @masroor_21 @thedandangler Only a day you good fam @thedandangler Only a day you good fam

ZEPOL OGEID @MADHAXZOR @StreamerBans @thedandangler i guess he will have to give up twitch and move to another platform @StreamerBans @thedandangler i guess he will have to give up twitch and move to another platform

You Spoony Bard- Resident of Liyue's Chasm @YouSpoonyBard1 @StreamerBans IDK who she is, IDK why she got banned but the hashtag SIXTH BAN?!? How many chances does one get these days holy hell @StreamerBans IDK who she is, IDK why she got banned but the hashtag SIXTH BAN?!? How many chances does one get these days holy hell

TheDanDangler's content has gradually changed and she now does a mix of gaming and Hot Tub streaming, which is where the bans mostly come from. Despite some of the backlash and online trolling, she has remained a vocal critic of Twitch and its inconsistent banning systems. In any case, fans can catch her streams after the ban lifts in a day.

