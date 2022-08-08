Who is TheDanDangler? Analyzing career of streamer who demanded "sick days" from Twitch

Twitch streamer, TikTok star, and Instagram influencer Danyell "TheDanDangler" has had a rough history on the streaming platform. The Detroit, Michigan, native streams the battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone on top of her hot tub content, the latter of which has landed her in trouble with Twitch on multiple occasions.

The 22-year-old streamer started her career on Twitch in 2020 but has been banned from the platform five times since. Aside from some suspensions for inappropriate attire on stream, she also once received a ban over a DMCA claim during Twitch's "TV Meta."

During the ban, she made headlines when she made a tweet saying that she was ill during her suspension and called on Twitch to provide paid sick leave to its partnered streamers. The tweet was poorly received and has since been deleted, with some users making jokes about it under her posts to this day.

All there is to know about TheDanDangler

Danyell, who was born in 1999, is a 22-year-old Twitch streamer from Michigan who became a partnered streamer in February 2020. She says that the name "TheDanDangler" comes from the shortening of her first name as well as a nickname she received while playing soccer growing up.

She was attending college when she began streaming, graduating with a degree in graphic design as well as a minor in illustration. Outside of streaming, she has said that she rescues English bull terriers.

Her content consists primarily of gaming streams (Warzone) and hot tub streams. She has been a captain seven times for COD: Warzone Twitch Rivals events, as well as twice for the ill-fated Ubisoft Battle Royale game Hyper Scape.

TheDanDangler's hot tub streams have been a double-edged sword for her streaming career. While they have helped push her streaming career beyond what just her gaming content can, reaching a wider demographic, it has also resulted in her receiving numerous bans.

TheDanDangler @thedandangler Just got a ban on twitch for this outfit… meanwhile….. Just got a ban on twitch for this outfit… meanwhile….. https://t.co/E1k2Wd2it2

One ban she received in early 2022 came during the "TV Meta," where many streamers would watch content such as reality TV shows and anime on stream.

She watched the TV series, Forged in Fire, on her stream and received a DMCA claim and a two-day ban because of it. Her tweet from the time of the ban stated she had racked up $4,000 in hospital bills and also accused the streaming platform of doing "ABSOLUTELY NOTHING" when it came to people taking time off.

Despite facing mockery for her previous takes on Twitch, TheDanDangler remains a vocal critic of the platform's uneven enforcement of its policies, especially with regard to hot tub streams. After her most recent ban that she was handed in July 2022, she needs to remain extra careful, as no one knows when Twitch might finally decide to ban someone permanently.

