"I cannot wait to announce it" - Trainwreckstv claims his upcoming livestreaming platform will "revolutionize streaming"

Twitch sensation Tyler "Trainwreckstv" provided some details about his upcoming livestreaming platform during a stream on October 25.

He revealed that the platform's official announcement would most likely take place in the first or second week of November. He also claimed that his platform would "revolutionize streaming" and that he couldn't wait to announce it to the gaming community.

Trainwreckstv said:

"It doesn't matter whether you hate me, love me, or neutral to me, don't know me... That motherf***ker is going to blow up! Okay? Like... And I cannot wait to announce it."

Trainwreckstv talks about his upcoming livestreaming platform

Tyler mentioned his upcoming livestreaming platform for the first time during an October 17 stream in which he spoke about hosting gambling-affiliated broadcasts on Twitch.

He stated that he did not currently want to move to another platform. However, he mentioned that did have "some things in the works" and said that he was looking into creating a platform of his own. He said:

"As far as what I'm gonna do gambling wise, I don't know. I don't really want to go to another platform as of now. I have some things in the works. You know, possibly creating, you know, my own platform. I don't know. We'll see. You know, but that stuff will come in time, and time will see what the f**k is good."

A few days later, the Twitch star took to Twitter to provide details about his latest venture. Trainwreckstv stated that he would either create his own platform or team up with an existing one. He also mentioned that the platform would primarily cater to small to mid-sized content creators:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security

Six days later, the Iranian-American personality mentioned that the official announcement for his endeavor would most likely come out in November. He also stated that his platform would have a feature that was going to "revolutionize streaming":

"There's one feature that I have in mind... that this feature alone, when I announce it on Twitter, like through a Twitter video. Whenever that is, whether that's 1st November or the second week of November, or the first week of November. That alone is going to like revolutionize streaming."

Trainwreckstv added that the announcement would build trust in the platform and dispel any doubts surrounding it:

"Anyone who has any doubts, that's going to be like a start of trust. So I'm excited for that."

The Twitch clip concluded with Trainwreckstv stating that his livestreaming platform could possibly be ready by mid-November or early December:

"I don't think the platform is going to be ready on the 1st of November. I think it's going to, you know, maybe in the middle of November. Latest early December. Right? Latest, probably mid-November or late November."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Tyler's streaming moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread attracted more than 325 fan reactions. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Trainwreckstv is one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming world, primarily known for hosting slots and gambling-related broadcasts. He currently has 2,107,617 followers and averages more than 21.4k viewers per stream.

