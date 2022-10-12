"They absolutely hated us": Sykkuno claims that fans 'abandoned' Twitch streamer's meet and greet to see YouTube streamers

On October 12, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted a livestream after returning from TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. The streamer spent the initial hours of his broadcast sharing his experience at the streamer convention.

Sykkuno discussed various content creators' meet and greets, and provided an in-depth insight into the second day of TwitchCon. He stated that things went "really, really bad" at the event.

Thomas said that notable YouTube Gaming streamers such as Rachell "Valkyrae" and Leslie "Fuslie" joined Wendy "Natsumiii's" meet and greet. When fans saw them arriving, he claimed that fans "abandoned" the Twitch streamer's queue to meet Valkyrae, which wasn't a very good situation for Wendy. Sykkuno remarked:

"It was bad! I feel like the other streamers just hated us. They absolutely hated us."

The former Twitch streamer dedicated the first half of his October 12 broadcast to speaking about his TwitchCon 2022 experience. After explaining why he was "kicked out" of the event for the first time, Thomas recalled Wendy's meet and greet session:

"Oh man, this is when it got really bad. Okay so, after; basically the first day, I ended up taking a lot of pictures. But on the second day, it was Wendy's meet and greet. This time, Wendy was able to get me in, and this is where it went really, really bad."

Sykkuno mentioned the Twitch streamer's popularity, and claimed that the meet and greet had a massive queue beforehand:

"So, we let the line fill up, like, on its own. And Wendy's line was actually full. Even before anyone showed up. Wendy's line was full. She's pretty popular, she's a good friend too."

Timestamp: 00:27:45

However, things started going badly after fans noticed Valkyrae and other famous YouTube Gaming streamers at the meet and greet booth:

"And then, this is when it got really, really bad, because me, Rae, and Leslie, basically all walked out, and got into Wendy's thing. And all the other lines were like, 'Oh my god, is that Valkyrae?!' And people abandoned their streamer's line to get in to meet Rae, and it was bad!"

The Las Vegas-native sympathized with the streamers' sentiments after speculating that the Twitch content creators "hated" the YouTubers:

"And honestly kind of fair, I guess. Because like, how bad would it feel, guys, if you're like, 'This is my meet and greet, guys. This is it!' And you got like, 100 people lined up. Then the second Rae walks out, everyone looks over, and it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to that line now!' And they just ditched their streamer's line to go to Rae's line. You know like, Wendy's line obviously, but we were there."

Sykkuno loudly read out a fan's comment, asking if Valkyrae was at fault for disrupting the meet and greet queue. Thomas responded:

"'Why is it Rae's fault?' It's not Rae's fault. It's not the streamer's fault at all. It's just, you know, it's just the fans. But to be fair, if you'd really think about it, it's like, do you really want those fans there, anyway? You know, like, if they're willing to ditch. I say it's the fans! It's the fans, guys. I don't think it's any streamer's; it's really the fans. If they like someone else more, then it's how it goes."

The discussion continued with Sykkuno adding that the aforementioned situation at TwitchCon 2022 was awkward.

Fans react to the streamer's TwitchCon story

The YouTuber's story was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 50 fans joining the reaction thread. One Redditor mentioned IRL Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE's" meet and greet:

Another Redditor suggested that YouTube should host its own streamer convention:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Sykkuno is a renowned personality within the streaming world, and is well-known for being a variety gamer. He started his online career on Twitch and made the platform switch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year.

